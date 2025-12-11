JBL Tune 770NC with 70-hour battery life turn into a sub-$70 steal with this limited-time deal
The headphones offer good sound and offer up to 70 hours of battery life. Don't miss out!
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It’s worth noting that the offer has been around for a few weeks now, which means it might not stay up for grabs for too long. So, acting quickly is highly advisable, as these bad boys are a steal at their current price.
With their large earcups, plush cushioning, and well-padded headband, they deliver incredible comfort. Factor in a battery life of up to 70 hours with ANC off (up to 44 hours with it on), and these become a great choice for long listening sessions.
Speaking of their ANC, it does a solid job at stopping noises in the low-frequency spectrum, but it’s not as effective at blocking higher frequency sounds. That’s to be expected given their more affordable price. On the bright side, they may not rank among the best headphones on the market, but they still deliver a dynamic sound profile featuring punchy bass, rich mids, and crisp highs. And if their default audio isn’t your cup of tea, you can adjust it to fit your taste via the 10-band EQ in the JBL Headphones companion app.
Overall, I think that the JBL Tune 770NC are a great buy at their current sub-$70 price, especially if you’re looking for affordable headphones with solid sound, not-bad ANC, and outstanding battery life. So, if they fit the bill, save with this deal now while you can!
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