Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

JBL Tune 770NC with 70-hour battery life turn into a sub-$70 steal with this limited-time deal

The headphones offer good sound and offer up to 70 hours of battery life. Don't miss out!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing a set of JBL Tune 770NC.
       View now at Woot  
Looking for capable headphones that won’t break the bank? Well, a limited-time deal at Woot lets you score the JBL Tune 770NC for just $69.95, after a gargantuan 53% discount. Given that the cans usually go for $149.95, it looks like you’ll snag sweet savings of $80 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal.

JBL Tune 770NC: Now 53% OFF at Woot!

$69 95
$149 95
$80 off (53%)
Woot has slashed 53% off the JBL Tune 770NC, bringing them down to under $70. At this price, they’re a bargain, delivering quality sound, all‑day comfort, decent ANC, and up to 70 hours of battery life. Grab them while you can.
Buy at Woot


It’s worth noting that the offer has been around for a few weeks now, which means it might not stay up for grabs for too long. So, acting quickly is highly advisable, as these bad boys are a steal at their current price.

With their large earcups, plush cushioning, and well-padded headband, they deliver incredible comfort. Factor in a battery life of up to 70 hours with ANC off (up to 44 hours with it on), and these become a great choice for long listening sessions.

Speaking of their ANC, it does a solid job at stopping noises in the low-frequency spectrum, but it’s not as effective at blocking higher frequency sounds. That’s to be expected given their more affordable price. On the bright side, they may not rank among the best headphones on the market, but they still deliver a dynamic sound profile featuring punchy bass, rich mids, and crisp highs. And if their default audio isn’t your cup of tea, you can adjust it to fit your taste via the 10-band EQ in the JBL Headphones companion app.

Overall, I think that the JBL Tune 770NC are a great buy at their current sub-$70 price, especially if you’re looking for affordable headphones with solid sound, not-bad ANC, and outstanding battery life. So, if they fit the bill, save with this deal now while you can!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week

Latest News

Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless