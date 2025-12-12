Verizon caused an "estimated loss of between $70,000 and $100,000" for this man, but he has "moved on"

"Life goes on"

The tower dominates nearly every view from his house, and he argues that its presence makes the property less desirable and significantly harder to sell for its previous value.County officials only started rethinking the 2019 telecommunications ordinance after the tower was already built. The update could close the loophole that let a tower this large go up with no notice to nearby residents, especially on TPZ land next to homes. But for Stewart, any change now is too late to restore the property value he believes he has already lost. He says that life goes on, but "it's not quite the same".