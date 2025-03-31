The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has leaked giving us a first look at the upcoming foldable









Pixel 10 Pro Fold appears to maintain the same form factor as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold , featuring a triple rear camera setup housed in a horizontal bar and a sizable inner display. Notably, the SIM card slot has been repositioned to the top edge, aligning with changes observed in other models of the Theappears to maintain the same form factor as the, featuring a triple rear camera setup housed in a horizontal bar and a sizable inner display. Notably, the SIM card slot has been repositioned to the top edge, aligning with changes observed in other models of the Pixel 10 series. Additionally, the renders show two cutouts on the left edge, mirroring the power button and volume rocker, which could potentially serve as antenna placements or contribute to design symmetry.





The Pixel 9 Pro Fold , introduced in August 2024, was well-received for its sleek design and functionality. It featured a 6.3-inch external display and an 8-inch internal display, both using OLED technology. Powered by the Tensor G4 chip and coupled with 16GB of RAM, it offered robust performance. The device also featured a robust camera system, including a 48 MP wide-angle lens, a 10.5 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.





Anticipation surrounds the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 's expected launch alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup in August at the annual Made by Google event. Rumors suggest that this new foldable may debut at a lower price point compared to its predecessor, offering a more competitive edge in the foldable smartphone market.



