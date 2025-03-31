Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has leaked giving us a first look at the upcoming foldable

Image of a leaked render for the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
​Leaked renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold have surfaced, revealing a design strikingly similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These images suggest that Google may be focusing on internal enhancements rather than exterior redesigns for its next-generation foldable smartphone — and that may be a good thing.

Video Thumbnail

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold appears to maintain the same form factor as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, featuring a triple rear camera setup housed in a horizontal bar and a sizable inner display. Notably, the SIM card slot has been repositioned to the top edge, aligning with changes observed in other models of the Pixel 10 series. Additionally, the renders show two cutouts on the left edge, mirroring the power button and volume rocker, which could potentially serve as antenna placements or contribute to design symmetry.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, introduced in August 2024, was well-received for its sleek design and functionality. It featured a 6.3-inch external display and an 8-inch internal display, both using OLED technology. Powered by the Tensor G4 chip and coupled with 16GB of RAM, it offered robust performance. The device also featured a robust camera system, including a 48 MP wide-angle lens, a 10.5 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.


Anticipation surrounds the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's expected launch alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup in August at the annual Made by Google event. Rumors suggest that this new foldable may debut at a lower price point compared to its predecessor, offering a more competitive edge in the foldable smartphone market.

While the lack of significant design changes might be seen as a cautious and safe approach, much like we thought when the Pixel 10 renders leaked, it could indicate that Google has a different approach this year. Prioritizing internal hardware improvements and software enhancements to refine the user experience seems to be the main objective this time around, a decision that I, as a Pixel user, am okay with. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold set a high standard in the foldable segment, and it will be intriguing to see how the Pixel 10 Pro Fold builds upon that foundation.
