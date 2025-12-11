The next level of rugged phones: Ulefone RugKing series expands to three models, special launch price!

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Since it was well-received, the series has now been expanded — meet the Ulefone RugKing 2 Pro, RugKing 3 Pro, and RugKing 4 Pro. Each of them iterating on what made the original popular, but also delivering progressively improved features in different form factors.



Military-grade durability Ulefone is a manufacturer that has long specialized in making rugged phones with practical features. The original Ulefone RugKing made its name for having a massive 9,600 mAh battery and putting the “loud” in loudspeaker, with a 126 dB driver on its back.Since it was well-received, the series has now been expanded — meet the Ulefone RugKing 2 Pro, RugKing 3 Pro, and RugKing 4 Pro. Each of them iterating on what made the original popular, but also delivering progressively improved features in different form factors.













Whether at a rough job site or a camping trek in the deep wilderness — the Ulefone RugKing will keep ticking as intended. No matter which one of these models you choose, all of them were made for one thing — to survive the elements, no matter the environment. With the highest IP68/IP69K ratings for ingress protection and covering the MIL-STD-810H standard for violent shocks and extreme weather conditions, these phones are made to last.Whether at a rough job site or a camping trek in the deep wilderness — the Ulefone RugKing will keep ticking as intended.



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Despite being entry-level phones, the RugKing devices go beyond being just a rugged communicator. They come with a multitude of useful features, such as Underwater Camera Mode, which works in tandem with the display Water-Lock Mode. Their backs have a Super Torch that can illuminate with up to 120 lumens (basic household flashlights have a brightness between 50-100 lumens). And it has a full AI suite, with a record transcriber, writing assist, AI calculator with support for handwriting, and Google’s Gemini suite.





The RugKing series: what are the differences?













The RugKing 3 Pro grows up to a 6.56-inch panel with an even smoother 120 Hz refresh rate. Its camera gets a 48 MP upgrade and a 2 MP secondary macro snapper. The battery also goes to 5,700 mAh.



The RugKind 4 Pro is the biggest sibling here. It features the same 6.56-inch, 120 Hz display, and same 48 MP + 2 MP main camera module. However, its battery goes to places that even the original RugKing didn’t — now at a massive 10,200 mAh, this is not a “two-day phone”, it’s a “multi-day phone”!



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy First sale is live, with special prices!

To celebrate the launch of a new RugKing trio, Ulefone is running a special price sale on its official Ulefone AliExpress store right now, where you may also find some extra discount codes to apply to your order! The Ulefone RugKing 2 Pro is the most compact of the bunch, with a 5.45-inch, 90 Hz screen. It still supports dual nanoSIM and has a microSD slot to expand its 128 GB storage. It sports a single main camera with a 13 MP sensor. All of this is powered by a 4,550 mAh battery.The RugKing 3 Pro grows up to a 6.56-inch panel with an even smoother 120 Hz refresh rate. Its camera gets a 48 MP upgrade and a 2 MP secondary macro snapper. The battery also goes to 5,700 mAh.The RugKind 4 Pro is the biggest sibling here. It features the same 6.56-inch, 120 Hz display, and same 48 MP + 2 MP main camera module. However, its battery goes to places that even the original RugKing didn’t — now at a massive 10,200 mAh, this is not a “two-day phone”, it’s a “multi-day phone”!To celebrate the launch of a new RugKing trio, Ulefone is running a special price sale on its official Ulefone AliExpress store right now, where you may also find some extra discount codes to apply to your order!











