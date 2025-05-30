Looking forward to Samsung's next big tablets? We have good news... and not-so-good news for you

a lot

Those undoubtedly advanced Android-based iPad Pro alternatives haven't been in the news much until today, making me pretty confident they're still (many) months away from a commercial debut, but now the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are in the spotlight with some very juicy details revealed by a typically highly reliable source translated here ).

A big upgrade and a pretty big disappointment





First of all, yes, it appears that Samsung will release the Galaxy Tab S11 in two sizes, just like the Tab S10, but unlike the three-model Galaxy Tab S9 family.





will receive a direct sequel as part of the Tab S11 family, while the 12.4-inch Secondly, rumor has it that only the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will receive a direct sequel as part of the Tab S11 family, while the 12.4-inch Tab S10 Plus is expected to be left without a follow-up, at least for the time being.









Instead of a Galaxy Tab S11 Plus, Samsung's most devoted fans will likely finally get the chance to buy a sequel... of sorts to 2023's 11-inch Tab S9 . The "vanilla" Tab S11 is today tipped to pack a battery with a rated capacity of 8,160mAh.





Galaxy Tab S9 's official spec sheet. For what it's worth, that was upgraded from the 8,000mAh advertised cell capacity of the 11-inch That's all but guaranteed to be advertised as an 8,400mAh battery, which is the exact same number listed in the's official spec sheet. For what it's worth, that was upgraded from the 8,000mAh advertised cell capacity of the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 from all the way back in 2020.

Still, I can perfectly understand if you're left feeling disappointed by this (very credible) rumor, but if instead of the "regular" Tab S11, you're more excited about a gargantuan Tab S11 Ultra, you'll probably be delighted to hear that model is expected to come with a rated battery capacity of 11,374mAh.





Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. That should result in an advertised figure of between 11,700 and 12,000mAh, which would represent a pretty significant upgrade over the 11,200mAh cell-packing

Do we know anything else about the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra?





Not for certain. But it's quite clear that the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will last longer between charges compared to its aforementioned predecessor regardless of other specs like screen size, resolution, and processing power.





Given that the Galaxy Tab S10 + and Tab S10 Ultra are both powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chipset, it feels safe to assume that the Tab S11 duo will use a newer and snappier Dimensity 9400 SoC from the same manufacturer, although there is still hope for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite as well.









It remains to be seen now if the Tab S11 Ultra will sport an even larger than 14.6-inch display to offset that battery size increase or perhaps expand the razor-thin 5.4mm profile of the Tab S10 Ultra a little.



More importantly, the launch date of the Galaxy Tab S11 series is yet to be revealed... and pretty hard to guess based on the pattern (or lack thereof) of previous high-end Samsung tablet announcements.



