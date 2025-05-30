Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Looking forward to Samsung's next big tablets? We have good news... and not-so-good news for you

Samsung is expected to release two Galaxy Tab S11 devices in the near future, and while one of them could impress you with its battery size, the other is likely to disappoint.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
There's been a lot of recent chatter about Samsung's next-gen high-end smartphones (both the ones set to see daylight this summer and in early 2026), as well as several upcoming Galaxy Watches and even an interesting new pair of Galaxy Buds likely to come out soon, but what about the company's Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra sequels?

Those undoubtedly advanced Android-based iPad Pro alternatives haven't been in the news much until today, making me pretty confident they're still (many) months away from a commercial debut, but now the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are in the spotlight with some very juicy details revealed by a typically highly reliable source (translated here).

A big upgrade and a pretty big disappointment


First of all, yes, it appears that Samsung will release the Galaxy Tab S11 in two sizes, just like the Tab S10, but unlike the three-model Galaxy Tab S9 family.

Secondly, rumor has it that only the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will receive a direct sequel as part of the Tab S11 family, while the 12.4-inch Tab S10 Plus is expected to be left without a follow-up, at least for the time being.


Instead of a Galaxy Tab S11 Plus, Samsung's most devoted fans will likely finally get the chance to buy a sequel... of sorts to 2023's 11-inch Tab S9. The "vanilla" Tab S11 is today tipped to pack a battery with a rated capacity of 8,160mAh.

That's all but guaranteed to be advertised as an 8,400mAh battery, which is the exact same number listed in the Galaxy Tab S9's official spec sheet. For what it's worth, that was upgraded from the 8,000mAh advertised cell capacity of the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 from all the way back in 2020.

Still, I can perfectly understand if you're left feeling disappointed by this (very credible) rumor, but if instead of the "regular" Tab S11, you're more excited about a gargantuan Tab S11 Ultra, you'll probably be delighted to hear that model is expected to come with a rated battery capacity of 11,374mAh.

That should result in an advertised figure of between 11,700 and 12,000mAh, which would represent a pretty significant upgrade over the 11,200mAh cell-packing Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Do we know anything else about the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra?


Not for certain. But it's quite clear that the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will last longer between charges compared to its aforementioned predecessor regardless of other specs like screen size, resolution, and processing power.

Given that the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are both powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chipset, it feels safe to assume that the Tab S11 duo will use a newer and snappier Dimensity 9400 SoC from the same manufacturer, although there is still hope for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite as well.

 

It remains to be seen now if the Tab S11 Ultra will sport an even larger than 14.6-inch display to offset that battery size increase or perhaps expand the razor-thin 5.4mm profile of the Tab S10 Ultra a little.

More importantly, the launch date of the Galaxy Tab S11 series is yet to be revealed... and pretty hard to guess based on the pattern (or lack thereof) of previous high-end Samsung tablet announcements.

The Tab S10 duo was unveiled in September 2024, preceded by a Tab S9 trio in July 2023 and a Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra in February 2022, so I personally wouldn't be surprised if the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra end up going official in early 2026 rather than this summer alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 or this fall together with a Galaxy S25 FE.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
