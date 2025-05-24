Pixel 9 Pro gets a $300 discount, delivering powerful performance and stunning photos at bargain price

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
A person holding a Pixel 9 Pro with both hands.
The Pixel 9 Pro is a no-brainer for Pixel fans. It's powerful and stylish, boasts capable cameras, and is currently selling at a hefty discount on Amazon.

That's right! One of the best phones out there can be yours for much less than usual. Or to be exact, it can be yours for up to $300 off, depending on the storage option you go for. So, if you want to spend as little as possible on this beauty and opt for the 128GB version, you can treat yourself to one for just under $800—a bargain price for all the bells and whistles it offers.

The 128GB Pixel 9 Pro is $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (20%)
Act fast and save $200 on the Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB of storage. The phone boasts fast performance, takes superb photos and is a must-have at its current price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 9 Pro, 256GB is down by $250

$250 off (23%)
If you need more storage, the Pixel 9 Pro with 256GB is the one you should get. It’s currently available on Amazon for $250 off, making it a great choice for anyone after a compact flagship. This deal has been around for a while but could end soon—so don’t wait too long!
Buy at Amazon

512GB Pixel 9 Pro is 25% off at Amazon

$300 off (25%)
Maximize your opportunities with the 512GB Pixel 9 Pro. This model has received the most substantial discount at Amazon and is available for $300 off its original price. Like the smaller storage variants, though, it has been $300 off for some time, so you might want to hurry and save before the offer expires.
Buy at Amazon


Equipped with Google's latest Tensor G4 chip and 16GB of RAM, it delivers speedy performance, allowing you to enjoy light apps as well as more demanding ones without experiencing any hiccups. Additionally, since it has ample memory, it performs AI tasks faster.

Of course, the biggest selling point of all Pixel phones is their superb camera capabilities—and the latest Pro model is no exception. Its 50MP main camera is easily one of its strongest suits, capturing gorgeous photos with crisp detail, vibrant yet natural colors, and excellent dynamic range.

Now add the stunning 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2856 × 1280 resolution and HDR support, which delivers incredible visuals, and you've got a phone that checks every box on a buyer's wish list.

Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro is an absolute must-have at its current price on Amazon. We encourage you to act fast and score one as soon as possible, as this offer has been up for grabs for a while now. You never know when it could expire. So, don't hesitate—save big with this deal today!
