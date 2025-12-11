The App Store and Google Play just missed something big – and you need to know about it

Over 50 blacklisted apps have slipped through Apple and Google's fingers

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Cupertino had removed 17 of them during the company's initial discussion with the TPP group. After that, Apple reportedly removed 18 more. However, it is unclear why 17 more are still left. It's also unknown which app Google chose to leave on the Play Store.





Do you trust the App Store and Google Play to keep harmful apps out? Yes — mistakes happen, but they’re still safe 18.92% Mostly — but this definitely worries me 32.43% Not really — this shows they miss too much 24.32% No — I always double-check before downloading anything 24.32% Vote 37 Votes

Apple has apparently said that it doesn't agree that all 52 apps were violating the sanctions. Nevertheless, Apple did say that it was going to strengthen its app review processes, and it thanked the TPP for the work.

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It also raises questions about how well these big tech companies check who is behind the apps they approve. If developers can simply change their name a little and get back in, that's a real problem. Stronger checks are needed, so people can trust that the apps they see are safe and legally allowed to operate.





How secure are the App Store and the Google Play store





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