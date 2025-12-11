The App Store and Google Play just missed something big – and you need to know about it
Apple and Google were caught hosting dozens of blacklisted apps from sanctioned developers.
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Apparently, over 50 apps on the App Store and Google Play have managed to slip through even after the U.S. banned work with the developers.
In 2021, Apple was accused of hosting apps by companies that were on the US Treasury Department's list of Specially Designated Nationals. That's a list of entities or persons that are blocked from the U.S. financial systems and that U.S. citizens are forbidden from doing business with.
The watchdog says that some app developers listed on the App Store had changed their names insignificantly so that they would be able to continue having their apps available. For example, some of these companies have simply added OOO to their name.
Reportedly, Google was hosting 18 such apps. During discussions with TPP, the Mountain View tech giant has removed all apps but one. Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly hosting 52 such improper apps.
Reportedly, apps that the Cupertino tech giant removed are linked to Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. According to the Treasury, these have ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Apple seems to be more likely to face legal issues and fines in comparison to Google, though. That's related to the 2019 situation. Back then, Apple self-reported the situation and thus managed to escape a large fine. At the time, the company had committed to blocking such apps in the future.
At the same time, I'm glad watchdog groups keep checking and calling things out. Apple and Google usually respond fast when someone points out a problem, and that pressure helps keep all of us safer. Honestly, I just hope this pushes both companies to tighten things up, so users don't have to second-guess every download.
Over 50 blacklisted apps have slipped through Apple and Google's fingers
In 2021, Apple was accused of hosting apps by companies that were on the US Treasury Department's list of Specially Designated Nationals. That's a list of entities or persons that are blocked from the U.S. financial systems and that U.S. citizens are forbidden from doing business with.
Apparently, Apple was even fined for hosting apps from entities on the list in 2019. Now, a non-profit watchdog called The Tech Transparency Project (TTP) has found that some of the blacklisted apps were still on the App Store and Google's Play Store.
The watchdog says that some app developers listed on the App Store had changed their names insignificantly so that they would be able to continue having their apps available. For example, some of these companies have simply added OOO to their name.
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TTP Director Katie Paul says that both Apple and Google had failed to identify these sanctioned entities. Paul claims that this happens despite Apple and Google promising a safe space to find apps. She highlights that the issue raises concerns about how the companies filter what apps are in their app stores.
Reportedly, Google was hosting 18 such apps. During discussions with TPP, the Mountain View tech giant has removed all apps but one. Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly hosting 52 such improper apps.
Cupertino had removed 17 of them during the company's initial discussion with the TPP group. After that, Apple reportedly removed 18 more. However, it is unclear why 17 more are still left. It's also unknown which app Google chose to leave on the Play Store.
Do you trust the App Store and Google Play to keep harmful apps out?
Yes — mistakes happen, but they’re still safe
18.92%
Mostly — but this definitely worries me
32.43%
Not really — this shows they miss too much
24.32%
No — I always double-check before downloading anything
24.32%
Reportedly, apps that the Cupertino tech giant removed are linked to Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. According to the Treasury, these have ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Apple has apparently said that it doesn't agree that all 52 apps were violating the sanctions. Nevertheless, Apple did say that it was going to strengthen its app review processes, and it thanked the TPP for the work.
Apple seems to be more likely to face legal issues and fines in comparison to Google, though. That's related to the 2019 situation. Back then, Apple self-reported the situation and thus managed to escape a large fine. At the time, the company had committed to blocking such apps in the future.
The kind of slip-up that actually matters
App stores are supposed to be one of the safest places to download apps. When blacklisted or sanctioned developers manage to sneak their apps in, it shows that even Apple and Google – with all their strict rules – can miss things. That means regular users might download apps they shouldn't, without even knowing anything is wrong.
It also raises questions about how well these big tech companies check who is behind the apps they approve. If developers can simply change their name a little and get back in, that's a real problem. Stronger checks are needed, so people can trust that the apps they see are safe and legally allowed to operate.
How secure are the App Store and the Google Play store
In my opinion, this whole story feels like a reminder that even the biggest companies can make mistakes. I always assume the App Store and Google Play are secure places, so hearing that banned developers slipped through is a bit worrying. It shows that the review systems aren't perfect, even if they try to be.
At the same time, I'm glad watchdog groups keep checking and calling things out. Apple and Google usually respond fast when someone points out a problem, and that pressure helps keep all of us safer. Honestly, I just hope this pushes both companies to tighten things up, so users don't have to second-guess every download.
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