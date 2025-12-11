Switching from Garmin to Coros: My experience after years with high-end sports watches

For years, I thought I knew exactly what I wanted from a smartwatch. Then a single switch to a brand I barely paid attention to proved me wrong. What followed was a surprisingly refreshing reminder that performance isn't always found where you expect it.

The Rise of AMOLED — and the Downside

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Display: Surprisingly Good for MIP

Build Quality and Comfort

GPS and Accuracy

User Interface: Simple and Effective

Small Features That Make a Big Difference

As a longtime user of Garmin's high-end Fenix, Forerunner, and Epix series watches, jumping to a Coros product was definitely an interesting experience.In the early days of my amateur sports journey, like any self-respecting geek using a sports watch, I was obsessed with a few key features I thought were the most important: GPS accuracy and battery life.As my running hobby became more serious, I started noticing more and more details that made these devices truly helpful for training, far beyond the beautiful (and not always accurate) GPS tracks they drew on maps.At one point, AMOLED displays entered the scene. Suddenly, beyond raw data, we got pleasant, contrasty colors that made both training and data consumption even easier.Unfortunately, this nice upgrade drastically reduced battery life in smartwatch mode. For many serious hobbyists training 10+ hours per week, this was too big of a compromise. It was for me, too, as my previous AMOLED watch needed charging every 2–3 days. Annoying!So I decided it was time for something new... or rather, something "old but reliable." Enter the Coros Nomad, a new value watch from a less-known brand with promising specs and one big "downgrade" — a MIP display.I was pleasantly surprised by the visibility and contrast of the MIP display. It's not as pretty as AMOLED, but perfectly usable, even for my imperfect eyesight. A nice improvement over older MIP generations!One question that remains, however, is durability. The Coros Nomad has no sapphire screen version, so it's unclear how scratch-resistant the display coating is. After two months of daily wear, though, there isn't a single scratch, which is reassuring.Let me be honest — the watch and its buttons feel like a mid-range device. In other words, it doesn't feel cheap, but it's not premium either. The weight of 61 g with a silicone strap or 49 g with a nylon band is practically unnoticeable.The case thickness is more substantial, but not irritating. The buttons have a satisfying click and the rotating crown works well, plus the watch responds quickly.As for the bands, the included silicone one looked very comfortable at first, but it turned out to have one big issue. The metal part that connects the two ends touches the skin, and within a few days of using it I had a wound. I quickly replaced it with a nylon strap, and since then, thankfully, I've had no issues.The GPS offers two modes: All Systems and Dual Frequency. The latter promises better accuracy in difficult environments like urban environments with tall buildings or dense forest trails.After two months of use, I've had zero problems with the tracks. The distances measured are extremely accurate. The barometric altimeter also performs very well. I have checked the readings on routes with known elevation gain, and it has been spot on every time.As with every watch, pace reading has a slight delay of about 10 seconds, but that’s perfectly manageable. Just keep in mind that the pace display reacts with a short lag.The Nomad's interface is simple, clear, and free of unnecessary visual clutter.The default watchface is amazing. I like that it's full of useful information like weather, sunrise and sunset, sea conditions, barometric pressure, and more. And if you prefer, there are dozens of alternatives.For the running activity screen (my main use) there are no big differences from other brands. You can customize the data fields in countless combinations.A few simple but brilliantly designed features really impressed me, and if you ask me, they are better than the corresponding Garmin solutions.For example, if you set a target pace or other intensity metric (heart rate, power, etc.), the watch gives a clear triple beep when you exceed the limit, and a double beep when you fall below it. It sounds trivial, but this Coros implementation is genius! You can run a structured workout without ever looking at the watch. Even after years with Garmin watches, I was never able to get used to the audio alerts, so the Nomad felt like a breath of fresh air.Another great feature is the ability to open the map during an activity with a single press of the new third button on the left side. Super convenient! Previously, if you had more than two data screens, you had to scroll or click endlessly to reach the map. And now, it all happens with just a single tap.