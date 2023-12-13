Pixel Fold 2 Release date predictions, price, features, and news
Google joined the foldable phone market by releasing the Google Pixel Fold in the summer of 2023. The popularity of Google's first-gen foldable skyrocketed due to the unusual form factor and surprisingly useful cover display.
That's exactly why the second iteration of Google's foldable is highly anticipated by tech enthusiasts and consumers alike. In this article, we'll try to give you the latest information about the Google Pixel Fold 2 and what you can expect from its design, features, and release date. Bear in mind that this information is currently based only on leaks and rumors, so take it with a healthy grain of salt.
Jump to section:
- Pixel Fold 2 release date
- Pixel Fold 2 price
- Pixel Fold 2 name
- Pixel Fold 2 camera
- Pixel Fold 2 storage
- Pixel Fold 2 design
- Pixel Fold 2 display
- Pixel Fold 2 battery
- Pixel Fold 2 features and software
- Pixel Fold 2 hardware and specs
- Should you wait for Google Pixel Fold 2?
Google Pixel Fold 2 release date
You might think it's too early to talk about release dates, and to some extent, that's true. What we can do is extrapolate, as we already know the announcement and release schedule of the previous Pixel Fold, and judging by the non-folding Pixel lineup, Google likes to stick to tradition.
So, we're expecting the first glimpse at the Google Pixel Fold 2, probably in the form of a teaser, to appear during Google's annual I/O conference in May 2024. The original Pixel Fold launched on July 27, 2023, so we're expecting something similar for the second iteration.
Google Pixel Fold 2 price
Another quite speculative topic is the possible price of the Pixel Fold 2. We're going to play the guessing game once again, placing our bets and predictions based on the first Pixel Fold and the average price of foldable devices that have already launched and that we're expecting to launch next year.
The original Pixel Fold was priced at $1,799 at launch, which was in line with other similar devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold. We don't expect huge deviations from that price for the Pixel Fold 2, even though the widespread adoption of more and more foldable devices might lower the price a bit.
Google Pixel Fold 2 name
We don't expect any surprises when it comes to the actual name of the device. Even though Google has a tradition of using fancy code names for its upcoming devices, the moment they officially unveil the naming scheme, it falls into a pretty conventional pattern.
We've read about a device codenamed "Comet" in the deep, dark corners of the internet, but it's not clear whether this is the codename of the Pixel Fold 3 or the Pixel 9. What's pretty much clear, though, is that we're going to get a Google Pixel Fold 2 as the official name for the device.
Google Pixel Fold 2 camera
Regarding the camera system of the Pixel Fold 2, there's literally zero information at the moment.
Here's what the original Pixel has in terms of cameras:
We can see some improvement, probably in the cover display selfie camera or the inner display selfie camera of the Pixel Fold 2. For example, Google may enhance the resolution or add new features, like improved low-light capabilities. This would result in even better-quality selfies when using the device in its folded or unfolded state.
The company has a tradition of relying heavily on processing algorithms and software updates, so there's a good chance the Pixel Fold 2 will get the same camera hardware with fresh new software features.
The original Pixel Fold launched in two memory configurations: 12/256GB and 12/512GB. We don't have anything concrete at the moment, not even leaks and rumors, but given the demand for a 1TB model in the regular, non-folding Pixel lineup, we can't exclude the possibility of transferring this high-storage model to the folding lineup.
Probably the most interesting part of the upcoming Pixel Fold 2 (and any new foldable phone, for that matter) is its design. It's very, very early to tell what the Pixel Fold 2 will look like, but we actually have some hints from industry insiders.
First of all, we don't expect a radical change in design because that's not how things work nowadays. Google will want to preserve the visual identity of the Pixel Fold line and maybe refresh it a bit, iron out some of the kinks of a first-generation device, and so on.
The aforementioned hints include a different display size and aspect ratio for the Pixel Fold 2. We'll talk about that in the display part of this article, but any change in display dimensions is bound to bring a design change as well, as modern smartphones have more or less 90% screens when looked at from the front.
The original Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch main display with a peculiar 6:5 aspect ratio and a 5.8-inch cover screen, which comes at 17.4:9 as far as aspect ratio goes. According to industry specialist Ross Young, Google is set to increase the display size of its next-generation devices, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel Fold 2.
At the moment, this is just a rumor that has not been confirmed by Google, and it is also the only hint at what we're going to get on the Pixel Fold 2, when it comes to displays. If we're to speculate, we'd say that the Pixel Fold 2 would probably retain most of the specs of the folding and cover screen of the original model, with the possibility of an upgrade in brightness (as it's the new arms race in the smartphone world).
The first Pixel Fold came with a 4,821mAh battery, which was pretty decent for a foldable, and given the fact that we might get a slight increase in display size and subsequently in the overall size of the device, we might also get a bigger battery inside. At the moment, there's no information to support such a prediction, though.
Google already released a couple of interesting foldable-specific features with its Android 14 QPR earlier this year, including the ability to change the aspect ratio of different apps, a very handy feature in a big-screen device.
As for the OS itself, we expect the Pixel Fold 2 to launch with Android 14 onboard, with an upgrade to Android 15 in the pipeline later next year.
We expect the Pixel Fold 2 to inherit the Google Tensor G3 chipset, first introduced with the Pixel 8 series. There's some possibility of seeing the next-gen Tensor G4 onboard, but it depends on quite a few factors. For one, Google will have to either launch the silicon early or postpone the launch of the Pixel Fold 2.
We don't think the planets will arrange in this specific position, but one never knows. As for the RAM capacity, 12GB should be absolutely enough, but given the advancements in memory chip manufacturing, we might see 16GB of RAM on the Pixel Fold 2.
You should wait for Google Pixel Fold 2 if you don't feel the original Pixel Fold satisfies your needs. If you want to wait a bit before hopping on that foldable train, the potential benefits might be huge. This is one of the areas where smartphones have evolved the most in the past couple of years, so by waiting for the Pixel Fold 2, you might get better specs and a better user experience at a better price as well.
You should not wait for Google Pixel Fold 2 if you want a foldable phone, and you want it right now! Obviously, the Pixel Fold 2 is quite a few months away from hitting stores and ending up in your hands. Your best bet is to pick another foldable phone that is currently available on the market. You should also check out our best foldable phones pick for additional information
- Main camera — 48MP
- Ultra-wide camera — 10.8MP
- 5x telephoto camera — 10.8MP
- Cover-display selfie camera — 9.5MP
- Inner display selfie camera — 8MP
We can see some improvement, probably in the cover display selfie camera or the inner display selfie camera of the Pixel Fold 2. For example, Google may enhance the resolution or add new features, like improved low-light capabilities. This would result in even better-quality selfies when using the device in its folded or unfolded state.
The company has a tradition of relying heavily on processing algorithms and software updates, so there's a good chance the Pixel Fold 2 will get the same camera hardware with fresh new software features.
Google Pixel Fold 2 storage
The original Pixel Fold launched in two memory configurations: 12/256GB and 12/512GB. We don't have anything concrete at the moment, not even leaks and rumors, but given the demand for a 1TB model in the regular, non-folding Pixel lineup, we can't exclude the possibility of transferring this high-storage model to the folding lineup.
Google Pixel Fold 2 expected storage capacity:
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
- 1TB
Google Pixel Fold 2 design
Probably the most interesting part of the upcoming Pixel Fold 2 (and any new foldable phone, for that matter) is its design. It's very, very early to tell what the Pixel Fold 2 will look like, but we actually have some hints from industry insiders.
First of all, we don't expect a radical change in design because that's not how things work nowadays. Google will want to preserve the visual identity of the Pixel Fold line and maybe refresh it a bit, iron out some of the kinks of a first-generation device, and so on.
The aforementioned hints include a different display size and aspect ratio for the Pixel Fold 2. We'll talk about that in the display part of this article, but any change in display dimensions is bound to bring a design change as well, as modern smartphones have more or less 90% screens when looked at from the front.
Google Pixel Fold 2 display
The original Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch main display with a peculiar 6:5 aspect ratio and a 5.8-inch cover screen, which comes at 17.4:9 as far as aspect ratio goes. According to industry specialist Ross Young, Google is set to increase the display size of its next-generation devices, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel Fold 2.
At the moment, this is just a rumor that has not been confirmed by Google, and it is also the only hint at what we're going to get on the Pixel Fold 2, when it comes to displays. If we're to speculate, we'd say that the Pixel Fold 2 would probably retain most of the specs of the folding and cover screen of the original model, with the possibility of an upgrade in brightness (as it's the new arms race in the smartphone world).
Google Pixel Fold 2 battery
The first Pixel Fold came with a 4,821mAh battery, which was pretty decent for a foldable, and given the fact that we might get a slight increase in display size and subsequently in the overall size of the device, we might also get a bigger battery inside. At the moment, there's no information to support such a prediction, though.
The fast charging technology of the Pixel Fold 2 could also see some upgrades in supported power. The original Pixel Fold charges at 21W max, which is rather slow, especially for such a big battery. We would like to see at least 30W or, why not, 66W of wired fast charging on the Pixel Fold 2. But only time will tell.
Google Pixel Fold 2 features and software
Google already released a couple of interesting foldable-specific features with its Android 14 QPR earlier this year, including the ability to change the aspect ratio of different apps, a very handy feature in a big-screen device.
As for the OS itself, we expect the Pixel Fold 2 to launch with Android 14 onboard, with an upgrade to Android 15 in the pipeline later next year.
Google Pixel Fold 2 hardware and specs
We expect the Pixel Fold 2 to inherit the Google Tensor G3 chipset, first introduced with the Pixel 8 series. There's some possibility of seeing the next-gen Tensor G4 onboard, but it depends on quite a few factors. For one, Google will have to either launch the silicon early or postpone the launch of the Pixel Fold 2.
We don't think the planets will arrange in this specific position, but one never knows. As for the RAM capacity, 12GB should be absolutely enough, but given the advancements in memory chip manufacturing, we might see 16GB of RAM on the Pixel Fold 2.
Should I wait for Google Pixel Fold 2?
You should wait for Google Pixel Fold 2 if you don't feel the original Pixel Fold satisfies your needs. If you want to wait a bit before hopping on that foldable train, the potential benefits might be huge. This is one of the areas where smartphones have evolved the most in the past couple of years, so by waiting for the Pixel Fold 2, you might get better specs and a better user experience at a better price as well.
You should not wait for Google Pixel Fold 2 if you want a foldable phone, and you want it right now! Obviously, the Pixel Fold 2 is quite a few months away from hitting stores and ending up in your hands. Your best bet is to pick another foldable phone that is currently available on the market. You should also check out our best foldable phones pick for additional information