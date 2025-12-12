Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 10, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3, and more Christmas steals!
It's not too late to get the perfect Christmas gift at the perfect price, but it will be very soon.
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What's the best time to stock up on Christmas presents for the whole family and every other special someone in your life? Black Friday? Cyber Monday? How about two weeks before December 25?
It might seem a little risky to wait that long to buy what you think will put a big smile on the faces of all the folks who matter most to you in the entire world, but if for some reason you've reached this point in this year's holiday shopping season and haven't managed to cross every item off your list, today is undoubtedly the ideal time to do so.
That's because a surprisingly large number of the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 deals of the last few weeks have either returned or been prolonged way past what we all expected to be their expiration dates, and incredibly enough, a few special offers are now even more attractive than ever before.
This week's top three deals are not to be missed
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Trust me, you will regret snubbing Amazon's latest AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 promotions if you decide to do that or even if you delay your purchase too long.
That's because these decidedly high-end 2025-released Apple products are amazingly cheaper today than they were during the e-commerce giant's extended Black Friday/Cyber Monday festivities, which means their enhanced discounts will probably either go away or shrink down to lower values soon.
The Pixel 10, meanwhile, is a little costlier now than last week, but because it's so hard to find a better compact phone at a similar price, I feel pretty confident including the 6.3-inch Google Tensor G5 powerhouse among my top three week-ending recommendations, especially as I don't think Amazon's current $200 discount will be improved anytime soon.
Looking for more smartphone bargains? Here you go:
If you don't think Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 is right for you, then the higher-end Pixel 10 Pro at a slightly heftier $250 discount could satisfy your need for mobile speed this Christmas. Or you can always go for a Pixel 9 or Pixel 9a if you're on a tighter budget.
Motorola's Moto G Power (2025) and Moto G Stylus (2025) mid-rangers are even cheaper (and bundled with a handy Moto Tag), while the Galaxy S25 FE is somewhat surprisingly the only Samsung handset on my list this week.
That's right, the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are no longer deeply discounted anywhere, which is where Google's book-style Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Motorola's flip-style Razr Ultra come in, costing a whopping $300 and $500 less than usual respectively. On top of that insane price cut, the Razr Ultra (2025) also comes with Moto Buds+ included at no extra charge. Now that's what I call a spectacular last-minute Christmas promo!
So many affordable tablets, so little time left to get them
At least if you want them shipped by Christmas, you'll need to quickly decide between the low-cost Lenovo Idea Tab Plus and Google Pixel Tablet or between the super-premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and iPad Pro 11 (2025).
Want my advice? Do not ignore last year's jumbo-sized and impressively affordable OnePlus Pad 2, the compact gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3, or the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with a productivity-enhancing keyboard included at a special price.
Last but certainly not least, this year's 12-inch Microsoft Surface Pro is somehow cheaper than ever (without a keyboard), delivering incredible value for not that much money with a hefty 16 gigs of memory and stellar battery life (among others).
Some of the best smartwatches around are on sale at their lowest ever prices
Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to a lower price today than on Black Friday 2025 (and Black Friday 2024, of course). Meanwhile, Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are still as cheap as they've ever been, and the old (but gold) Galaxy Watch 7 is also sold at the same record low price as the last couple of weeks (on and off).
Then you've got the Apple Watch SE 3 for cash-strapped iPhone users, and to wrap up the list in a satisfactory way for all types of prospective smartwatch buyers, Google's Pixel Watch 4 is also available at a nice (although not exactly mind-blowing) discount in all variants. Time to make one of your most difficult choices this holiday season!
Don't forget about wireless earbuds!
If you have a little dough left in your bank account for a couple of stocking stuffers, I can't think of a smarter way to spend that than on Apple's AirPods 4 (with or without active noise cancellation) or a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds (for fans or "Pro" users) at a nice last-minute Christmas discount. That's yet another tough decision to make (in a good way, of course), and I strongly advise you to not waste your time and pull the trigger as soon as possible.
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