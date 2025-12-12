Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 10, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3, and more Christmas steals!





It might seem a little risky to wait that long to buy what you think will put a big smile on the faces of all the folks who matter most to you in the entire world, but if for some reason you've reached this point in this year's holiday shopping season and haven't managed to cross every item off your list, today is undoubtedly the ideal time to do so.





That's because a surprisingly large number of the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 deals of the last few weeks have either returned or been prolonged way past what we all expected to be their expiration dates, and incredibly enough, a few special offers are now even more attractive than ever before.

This week's top three deals are not to be missed

Apple AirPods Pro 3 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Recommended For You









That's because these decidedly high-end 2025-released Apple products are amazingly cheaper today than they were during the e-commerce giant's extended Black Friday/Cyber Monday festivities, which means their enhanced discounts will probably either go away or shrink down to lower values soon.





The Pixel 10 , meanwhile, is a little costlier now than last week, but because it's so hard to find a better compact phone at a similar price, I feel pretty confident including the 6.3-inch Google Tensor G5 powerhouse among my top three week-ending recommendations, especially as I don't think Amazon's current $200 discount will be improved anytime soon.

Looking for more smartphone bargains? Here you go:

Gift Motorola Moto G Power (2025) $199 99 $299 99 $100 off (33%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options, Free Moto Tag Included Buy at Motorola Gift Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) $299 99 $399 99 $100 off (25%) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, 50MP Primary Rear-Facing Camera with OIS, 13MP Secondary Rear-Facing Camera with Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Android 15, Stylus Included, Two Color Options, Vegan Leather Finish, Free Moto Tag Included Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 9a $100 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9 $300 off (38%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 16, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $150 off (23%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Armor Aluminum Frame, White and Navy Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro $250 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $999 99 $1499 99 $500 off (33%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Buds+ Included Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold $300 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone and Jade Color Options Buy at Amazon





Pixel 10 is right for you, then the higher-end If you don't think Google's "vanilla"is right for you, then the higher-end Pixel 10 Pro at a slightly heftier $250 discount could satisfy your need for mobile speed this Christmas. Or you can always go for a Pixel 9 or Pixel 9a if you're on a tighter budget.









Galaxy Z Fold 7 Z Flip 7 are no longer deeply discounted anywhere, which is where Google's book-style That's right, the likes of theandare no longer deeply discounted anywhere, which is where Google's book-style Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Motorola's flip-style Razr Ultra come in, costing a whopping $300 and $500 less than usual respectively. On top of that insane price cut, the Razr Ultra (2025) also comes with Moto Buds+ included at no extra charge. Now that's what I call a spectacular last-minute Christmas promo!

So many affordable tablets, so little time left to get them

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus $189 99 $289 99 $100 off (34%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Processor, 12.1-Inch Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Included Buy at Lenovo Google Pixel Tablet $150 off (38%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 2 $200 off (36%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color Buy at Amazon Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $389 99 $549 99 $160 off (29%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo Microsoft Surface Pro (2025) $549 99 $799 99 $250 off (31%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Platinum Color, Device Only Buy at BestBuy Gift Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $699 99 $799 99 $100 off (13%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, Free Book Cover Keyboard Slim Included Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $799 99 $1199 99 $400 off (33%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options Buy at Samsung Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5, 2025) $100 off (10%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Silver and Space Black Color Options Buy at Amazon













Last but certainly not least, this year's 12-inch Microsoft Surface Pro is somehow cheaper than ever (without a keyboard), delivering incredible value for not that much money with a hefty 16 gigs of memory and stellar battery life (among others).

Some of the best smartwatches around are on sale at their lowest ever prices

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $120 off (48%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) $50 off (20%) GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Always-On Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Tough Ion-X Front Glass with Improved Crack Resistance, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Second-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, All-Day Battery Life (Up to 32 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging Support, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $100 off (29%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) $50 off (14%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $105 off (21%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, White Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2 $250 off (31%) GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band, Size, and Color Options Buy at Amazon









Then you've got the Apple Watch SE 3 for cash-strapped iPhone users, and to wrap up the list in a satisfactory way for all types of prospective smartwatch buyers, Google's Pixel Watch 4 is also available at a nice (although not exactly mind-blowing) discount in all variants. Time to make one of your most difficult choices this holiday season!

Don't forget about wireless earbuds!

Apple AirPods 4 $74 $129 $55 off (43%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Walmart Apple AirPods 4 $99 $179 $80 off (45%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE $30 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, 11mm Dynamic Speaker with Deep Bass, Real-Time Interpreter, Hands-Free Gemini, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Black and Gray Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $80 off (32%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Buy at Amazon





If you have a little dough left in your bank account for a couple of stocking stuffers, I can't think of a smarter way to spend that than on Apple's AirPods 4 (with or without active noise cancellation) or a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds (for fans or "Pro" users) at a nice last-minute Christmas discount. That's yet another tough decision to make (in a good way, of course), and I strongly advise you to not waste your time and pull the trigger as soon as possible.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible

What's the best time to stock up on Christmas presents for the whole family and every other special someone in your life? Black Friday? Cyber Monday? How about two weeks before December 25?