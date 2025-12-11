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Want a free T-Mobile line? You might be able to get it starting today... if you're lucky

One of Magenta's most popular recurring offers is returning, but as usual, the terms are unclear.

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One of the best Christmas gifts you can possibly get from your mobile network operator is a free line of wireless service, and with T-Mobile's new "Loyalty BYOD Dec 2025" promotion, select customers will apparently have the chance to add that to their accounts with pretty much no strings attached this month.

Who qualifies?


Unfortunately, no one knows just yet, and what's worse is that the eligibility requirements are likely to remain a secret even after the offer actually kicks off. That's expected to happen at some point later today by two different sources (one of which is almost always correct about these types of things), but being a "segmented" deal, it's likely to essentially be tied to specific accounts that often seem randomly selected.

This deal is only for select customers and cannot be requested. You will find out if you qualify later today.
tva_raylan on Reddit

In other words, I can't tell you for sure if you'll qualify with any specific plan, number of existing lines, or even beyond a certain account age, but you will definitely need at least two current paid lines to hope to be eligible for an additional one at no cost.

If you meet that basic requirement, you should wait and see if a promotional banner pops up for you in the T Life app, and if it doesn't, you might want to reach out to customer support and ask (nicely) for the deal. Worst-case scenario, you'll be told you don't qualify for whatever reason, and you'll have wasted a few minutes of your life. Best-case scenario, you'll get a free line (as long as you're okay with bringing your own device from somewhere else to use on said new line).

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Will you try to score T-Mobile's latest free line deal?
Definitely
58.06%
Probably
10.75%
Only if I get a T Life banner informing me I qualify
15.05%
Nah, I don't need any more free lines
16.13%
93 Votes

To be perfectly clear, this is not a BOGO offer that requires you to add a new paid line to your account before receiving an extra free one. It's much simpler and more advantageous than that, but at the same time, it's super-unpredictable. Then again, what good things in your life aren't? Am I right, married men?

When will it end?


That's yet another question with no answer for the time being, although the name of the deal (which, by the way, is unlikely to be made public) strongly suggests you will have no more than three weeks or so to try to take advantage of the special holiday offer.

So far all we know is that you must have 2 paid lines, as with other free line promos. There's no word on what restrictions there might be, but most likely this is going to be another one of those almost randomly-selected customer promos.
Jman100_JCMP on Reddit

That's probably the best-case scenario, mind you, so just to be on the safe side of things, you should really do everything in your power to find out if you qualify by the end of this week. Next week, at the latest.

As far as exclusions go, those of you on Military, First Responder, and 55+ plans shouldn't even think about attempting to get the new deal, while T-Mobile customers with a certain number of free lines on their accounts already are also likely to miss out on the "Un-carrier's" holiday generosity this time around. But that number is currently unclear, so again, it can't hurt to ask if you're eligible.

Is T-Mobile getting its "Un-carrier" magic back?


Probably not. At least not yet, and certainly not for all those folks who've accumulated so much frustration over the last couple of years due to one too many price hikes, data breaches, T Life issues, and other dirty tricks copied straight from Verizon and AT&T's old playbooks.

For many of those people, this promotion is likely to look like a (very) small first step towards redemption, which T-Mo probably needs to follow up with other similar (or better, or at least easier to understand) deals in the near future. After all, free lines used to be offered way more often than this year back in the golden "Un-carrier" days.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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