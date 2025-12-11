Want a free T-Mobile line? You might be able to get it starting today... if you're lucky

Who qualifies?





Unfortunately, no one knows just yet, and what's worse is that the eligibility requirements are likely to remain a secret even after the offer actually kicks off. That's expected to happen at some point later today by two different sources one of which is almost always correct about these types of things), but being a "segmented" deal, it's likely to essentially be tied to specific accounts that often seem randomly selected.









In other words, I can't tell you for sure if you'll qualify with any specific plan, number of existing lines, or even beyond a certain account age, but you will definitely need at least two current paid lines to hope to be eligible for an additional one at no cost.





If you meet that basic requirement, you should wait and see if a promotional banner pops up for you in the T Life app, and if it doesn't, you might want to reach out to customer support and ask (nicely) for the deal. Worst-case scenario, you'll be told you don't qualify for whatever reason, and you'll have wasted a few minutes of your life. Best-case scenario, you'll get a free line (as long as you're okay with bringing your own device from somewhere else to use on said new line).



Recommended For You

Will you try to score T-Mobile's latest free line deal? Definitely 58.06% Probably 10.75% Only if I get a T Life banner informing me I qualify 15.05% Nah, I don't need any more free lines 16.13% Vote 93 Votes





To be perfectly clear, this is not a BOGO offer that requires you to add a new paid line to your account before receiving an extra free one. It's much simpler and more advantageous than that, but at the same time, it's super-unpredictable. Then again, what good things in your life aren't? Am I right, married men?

When will it end?





That's yet another question with no answer for the time being, although the name of the deal (which, by the way, is unlikely to be made public) strongly suggests you will have no more than three weeks or so to try to take advantage of the special holiday offer.









That's probably the best-case scenario, mind you, so just to be on the safe side of things, you should really do everything in your power to find out if you qualify by the end of this week. Next week, at the latest.





As far as exclusions go, those of you on Military, First Responder, and 55+ plans shouldn't even think about attempting to get the new deal, while T-Mobile customers with a certain number of free lines on their accounts already are also likely to miss out on the "Un-carrier's" holiday generosity this time around. But that number is currently unclear, so again, it can't hurt to ask if you're eligible.

Is T-Mobile getting its "Un-carrier" magic back?





data breaches, Verizon and AT&T 's old playbooks. Probably not. At least not yet, and certainly not for all those folks who've accumulated so much frustration over the last couple of years due to one too many price hikes T Life issues , and other dirty tricks copied straight fromand's old playbooks.





$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible