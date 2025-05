You might not have much time left to grab this Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon

Save $200 on the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL $200 off (18%) The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL remains $200 off at Amazon, making it a superb choice for flagship phone buyers. The device stands out with multiple Gemini features, a top-shelf camera, and ultra-bright display. Get yours in Hazel and save $200. Buy at Amazon

Pixel 9 Pro XL

If you're after a premium Google Pixel experience, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of your best options. And guess what? This handset has been on sale for some time, and Amazon's amazing $200 discount still rocks to this day!While the $200 price cut isn't a first-time occurrence, it's still a very tempting bargain you shouldn't overlook. After all, it brings the pricey ~$1,100 Android flagship down to about $900 — a way more manageable asking price. We wouldn't count on this deal sticking around much longer, though, so if you still haven't jumped on it, now's your chance to save.This Pixel phone stands out with its premium 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel gets incredibly bright, and you'll have absolutely no issues with visibility in direct sunlight. In our display tests, we measured over 2,000 nits of brightness, making this fella the brightest of all current flagships. Check out our full Pixel 9 Pro XL review to learn more about how we test displays and what else this powerhouse has to offer.The gorgeous display aside, this bad boy packs Google's latest Tensor G4 chip, which pairs with 16GB onboard RAM to ensure you get the most impressive AI features without a stutter. You've got all sorts of useful Gemini features, including Gemini Live, Keep Magic List and Screenshots app.Of course, AI is deeply integrated into the camera app. Extras like Reimagine, Add Me, and more help make your photos truly one-of-a-kind. Speaking of cameras, the device features a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP 5X periscope sensor on the rear, delivering the familiar Pixel look to your images — incredible detail, lifelike colors, and excellent dynamics.There's just no way around it — theis one of the best Android phones . It might not have the most powerful processor on the market, but it makes up for it with countless AI features, a fantastic camera, and long software support (seven years). Get yours at Amazon and save $200.