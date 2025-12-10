T-Mobile appears to be mirroring Verizon's recent changes
Several T-Mobile employees were laid off today.
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T-Mobile is slashing jobs across the business unit and possibly making some structural changes to the retail wing, according to multiple employees.
Numerous employees working for the business division were notified today that they were being let go. The sales team was hit the hardest, though some engineers were also laid off.
Last month, Verizon announced that it was laying off 13,000 employees as part of its transformation plan to tackle churn. T-Mobile, on the other hand, has been gaining market share and added 1 million customers in Q3 alone. Therefore, the alleged layoffs do not appear to be driven primarily by cost-cutting. Instead, it aligns with new CEO Srini Gopalan's vision to run the company more efficiently.
T-Mobile's rapid growth is cooling off, so the company needs to come up with new ways to sustain success. Operational efficiency is one way to do it, which may explain the layoffs.
We have contacted T-Mobile and will update the story if we hear back.
T-Mobile is shaking things up
Numerous employees working for the business division were notified today that they were being let go. The sales team was hit the hardest, though some engineers were also laid off.
Sales teams are being significantly reduced nationwide today. Mostly account executives and sales managers are the ones on the chopping blocks.There are also rumors that T-Mobile will introduce “Consumer Account Executives” in retail stores (possibly Experience Stores?) for businesses with fewer than 25 employees.
I’m a Solutions Engineer. Just got off a call with my manager about 10 minutes ago. I got laid off. Still trying to process.
AE here and was also let go, unfortunately.
I'm an Associate solutions engineer. I got my walking papers a few hours ago. 7 SEs on my team of 10 and our manager was let go as well.
The onboarding process has also been impacted, with T-Mobile possibly implementing a hiring freeze.
The layoffs might continue through next year, potentially lasting through February or the end of the quarter.
While T-Mobile isn't trimming the consumer group for now, there have been spillover effects. T-Mobile will reportedly create a new 'Consumer Account Executive' role in retail stores for businesses with fewer than 25 employees.
The cuts may affect operations in the business units — at least temporarily — and degrade the experience for customers. Since retail stores will pick up some of the slack, wait times for getting served may increase.
At the end of 2024, T-Mobile had 70,000 employees, but more recent numbers aren't available.
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While T-Mobile isn't trimming the consumer group for now, there have been spillover effects. T-Mobile will reportedly create a new 'Consumer Account Executive' role in retail stores for businesses with fewer than 25 employees.
Employees at Experience Stores are being disciplined for not processing upgrades, additions, and activations through the T-Life app and for not promoting offerings such as home internet and T-Mobile's credit card.
What does it mean for customers?
The cuts may affect operations in the business units — at least temporarily — and degrade the experience for customers. Since retail stores will pick up some of the slack, wait times for getting served may increase.
Considering T-Mobile has been pushing all customers, including new ones, towards T-Life, this move may make business sense. With T-Mobile moving customers towards self-service, retail store employees probably have more time on their hands, which can be utilized to look after enterprise customers.
At the end of 2024, T-Mobile had 70,000 employees, but more recent numbers aren't available.
Why do you think T-Mobile is laying off employees?
T-Life.
35.12%
Operational efficiency.
25.47%
AI.
39.4%
The carrier landscape is changing
Last month, Verizon announced that it was laying off 13,000 employees as part of its transformation plan to tackle churn. T-Mobile, on the other hand, has been gaining market share and added 1 million customers in Q3 alone. Therefore, the alleged layoffs do not appear to be driven primarily by cost-cutting. Instead, it aligns with new CEO Srini Gopalan's vision to run the company more efficiently.
T-Mobile's rapid growth is cooling off, so the company needs to come up with new ways to sustain success. Operational efficiency is one way to do it, which may explain the layoffs.
We have contacted T-Mobile and will update the story if we hear back.
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