Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

T-Mobile appears to be mirroring Verizon's recent changes

Several T-Mobile employees were laid off today.

3comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile layoffs
T-Mobile is slashing jobs across the business unit and possibly making some structural changes to the retail wing, according to multiple employees.

T-Mobile is shaking things up


Numerous employees working for the business division were notified today that they were being let go. The sales team was hit the hardest, though some engineers were also laid off.

Sales teams are being significantly reduced nationwide today. Mostly account executives and sales managers are the ones on the chopping blocks.There are also rumors that T-Mobile will introduce “Consumer Account Executives” in retail stores (possibly Experience Stores?) for businesses with fewer than 25 employees.
Automatic-Photo-4919, Reddit user, December 2025

I’m a Solutions Engineer. Just got off a call with my manager about 10 minutes ago. I got laid off. Still trying to process.
throwaway983143, Reddit user, December 2025

AE here and was also let go, unfortunately.
Mattyice0228, Reddit user, December 2025

I'm an Associate solutions engineer. I got my walking papers a few hours ago. 7 SEs on my team of 10 and our manager was let go as well.
RaspberryPlastic9462, Reddit user, December 2025

The onboarding process has also been impacted, with T-Mobile possibly implementing a hiring freeze.

Recommended For You

The layoffs might continue through next year, potentially lasting through February or the end of the quarter.

While T-Mobile isn't trimming the consumer group for now, there have been spillover effects. T-Mobile will reportedly create a new 'Consumer Account Executive' role in retail stores for businesses with fewer than 25 employees.

Employees at Experience Stores are being disciplined for not processing upgrades, additions, and activations through the T-Life app and for not promoting offerings such as home internet and T-Mobile's credit card.

What does it mean for customers?


The cuts may affect operations in the business units — at least temporarily — and degrade the experience for customers. Since retail stores will pick up some of the slack, wait times for getting served may increase.

Considering T-Mobile has been pushing all customers, including new ones, towards T-Life, this move may make business sense. With T-Mobile moving customers towards self-service, retail store employees probably have more time on their hands, which can be utilized to look after enterprise customers.

At the end of 2024, T-Mobile had 70,000 employees, but more recent numbers aren't available.

Why do you think T-Mobile is laying off employees?
T-Life.
35.12%
Operational efficiency.
25.47%
AI.
39.4%
1005 Votes

The carrier landscape is changing


Last month, Verizon announced that it was laying off 13,000 employees as part of its transformation plan to tackle churn. T-Mobile, on the other hand, has been gaining market share and added 1 million customers in Q3 alone. Therefore, the alleged layoffs do not appear to be driven primarily by cost-cutting. Instead, it aligns with new CEO Srini Gopalan's vision to run the company more efficiently.

T-Mobile's rapid growth is cooling off, so the company needs to come up with new ways to sustain success. Operational efficiency is one way to do it, which may explain the layoffs.

We have contacted T-Mobile and will update the story if we hear back.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (3)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?
iPhone 18 Pro leaks are all good news that could guarantee its smashing success
iPhone 18 Pro leaks are all good news that could guarantee its smashing success
Super-limited Amazon deal knocks the old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
Super-limited Amazon deal knocks the old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price

Latest News

The 5-year obsolescence clock just started for 15 Apple devices: Maximize your trade-in now
The 5-year obsolescence clock just started for 15 Apple devices: Maximize your trade-in now
Apple will not dominate the foldable market this year, but it could come REALLY close
Apple will not dominate the foldable market this year, but it could come REALLY close
The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless