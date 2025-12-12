Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Hurry up and get Google's marvellous Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at an unbeatable price by Christmas

One of the best Android-compatible smartwatches around is incredibly getting cheaper and cheaper.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Wearables Pixel Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Google Pixel Watch 3
As impressive as the Pixel Watch 4 undeniably looks (both on paper and in real-life use), probably the best thing about Google's latest in-house wearable device is the effect its commercial debut a couple of months back has had on the affordability of its predecessor.

Yes, the Pixel Watch 3 has gotten cheaper and cheaper over the past month or so, scoring a killer $150 discount in a 45mm size with built-in cellular connectivity on Black Friday before incredibly dropping to a lower price just last week and an even lower one today.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

$175 off (44%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Porcelain Band
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You


If you want to save a totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable 175 bucks on one of the best smartwatches money can buy this Christmas, you'll likely have to hurry and place an Amazon.com order for a large Pixel Watch 3 model with 4G LTE support, a polished silver aluminum case, and a porcelain band.

That's the only version available at a whopping $175 below a regular price of $399.99, and while Amazon currently lists the product's estimated delivery date as December 17, there's no telling when that might slip beyond December 25.


So, yes, if you're still looking for a nice, elegant, reasonably powerful, and decidedly feature-packed smartwatch to put under the Christmas tree for a special someone in your life (with an Android phone in their possession), now's clearly the time to pull the trigger.

The Pixel Watch 3, of course, is not quite as sophisticated as the Pixel Watch 4, but it is arguably affordable enough to top a lot of last-minute holiday shopping lists. One could argue that the value proposition here is essentially unbeatable when taking into consideration the gorgeous circular AMOLED touchscreen, decent 24-hour battery life... promise, and impressive health monitoring arsenal including everything from a blood oxygen sensor to ECG technology, skin temperature tracking, and all-day heart rate monitoring.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15929 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
Samsung's new return strategy is so unusual it could tempt even happy Galaxy S26 Ultra users to send their phones back
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t popular just because it’s different from the Galaxy S26 series
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn’t popular just because it’s different from the Galaxy S26 series
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable

Latest News

Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
The newest OnePlus earbuds come with a sub-$50 price, 'pro-level' ANC, and exceptional battery life
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The Galaxy S24 might finally catch up — and there's a surprise
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
The new AT&T app is here with fresh features, but it's heavy on AI
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
These are the best-selling smartphones in North America, Europe, and other key regions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless