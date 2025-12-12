Hurry up and get Google's marvellous Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at an unbeatable price by Christmas





Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $175 off (44%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Porcelain Band Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





If you want to save a totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable 175 bucks on one of the best smartwatches money can buy this Christmas, you'll likely have to hurry and place an Amazon.com order for a large Pixel Watch 3 model with 4G LTE support, a polished silver aluminum case, and a porcelain band.





That's the only version available at a whopping $175 below a regular price of $399.99, and while Amazon currently lists the product's estimated delivery date as December 17, there's no telling when that might slip beyond December 25.









So, yes, if you're still looking for a nice, elegant, reasonably powerful, and decidedly feature-packed smartwatch to put under the Christmas tree for a special someone in your life (with an Android phone in their possession), now's clearly the time to pull the trigger.





Pixel Watch 3 Pixel Watch 4 , but it is arguably affordable enough to top a lot of last-minute holiday shopping lists. One could argue that the value proposition here is essentially unbeatable when taking into consideration the gorgeous circular AMOLED touchscreen, decent 24-hour battery life... promise, and impressive health monitoring arsenal including everything from a blood oxygen sensor to ECG technology, skin temperature tracking, and all-day heart rate monitoring. The, of course, is not quite as sophisticated as the, but it is arguably affordable enough to top a lot of last-minute holiday shopping lists. One could argue that the value proposition here is essentially unbeatable when taking into consideration the gorgeous circular AMOLED touchscreen, decent 24-hour battery life... promise, and impressive health monitoring arsenal including everything from a blood oxygen sensor to ECG technology, skin temperature tracking, and all-day heart rate monitoring.

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