Hurry up and get Google's marvellous Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at an unbeatable price by Christmas
One of the best Android-compatible smartwatches around is incredibly getting cheaper and cheaper.
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As impressive as the Pixel Watch 4 undeniably looks (both on paper and in real-life use), probably the best thing about Google's latest in-house wearable device is the effect its commercial debut a couple of months back has had on the affordability of its predecessor.
Yes, the Pixel Watch 3 has gotten cheaper and cheaper over the past month or so, scoring a killer $150 discount in a 45mm size with built-in cellular connectivity on Black Friday before incredibly dropping to a lower price just last week and an even lower one today.
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If you want to save a totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable 175 bucks on one of the best smartwatches money can buy this Christmas, you'll likely have to hurry and place an Amazon.com order for a large Pixel Watch 3 model with 4G LTE support, a polished silver aluminum case, and a porcelain band.
That's the only version available at a whopping $175 below a regular price of $399.99, and while Amazon currently lists the product's estimated delivery date as December 17, there's no telling when that might slip beyond December 25.
The Pixel Watch 3 can do a lot more than just measure your heart rate. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
So, yes, if you're still looking for a nice, elegant, reasonably powerful, and decidedly feature-packed smartwatch to put under the Christmas tree for a special someone in your life (with an Android phone in their possession), now's clearly the time to pull the trigger.
The Pixel Watch 3, of course, is not quite as sophisticated as the Pixel Watch 4, but it is arguably affordable enough to top a lot of last-minute holiday shopping lists. One could argue that the value proposition here is essentially unbeatable when taking into consideration the gorgeous circular AMOLED touchscreen, decent 24-hour battery life... promise, and impressive health monitoring arsenal including everything from a blood oxygen sensor to ECG technology, skin temperature tracking, and all-day heart rate monitoring.
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