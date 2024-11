New report claims it's the Pixel Tablet 2 that's being cancelled, not the Pixel Tablet 3

It appears that Google has decided to scrap the Pixel Tablet 2 , the follow-up to their first foray into the tablet market. This news comes as a surprise to many, especially those who were eager to see what improvements Google would bring to the table.









A bit of backstory Google's first Pixel Tablet was met with mixed reviews. Some praised its unique design and integration with the Google ecosystem, while others criticized its performance and lack of accessories. It seemed like Google was trying to carve out a niche for itself in the tablet market, focusing on a seamless user experience and smart home integration.

A source within Google shared insights into the Pixel Tablet 2 's development, including unreleased images of the device. However, the source later revealed that Google had decided to cancel the project due to concerns about profitability.

Pixel Tablet 2 , not the Pixel Tablet 3. Further evidence suggests that "kiyomi" was powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the same one found in the Pixel Tablet 3 would use the Tensor G6 chip and wouldn't be released until 2027. Adding to the confusion, the original report claimed that the canceled tablet was codenamed "kiyomi." This codename was associated with the, not the3. Further evidence suggests that "kiyomi" was powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the same one found in the Pixel 9 series. Leaked documents, on the other hand, indicated that the3 would use the Tensor G6 chip and wouldn't be released until 2027.

The future of Google tablets

Pixel Tablet 2 was expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the same chip used in the Pixel 9 series phones. Two versions were supposed to be in development: a Wi-Fi only model and a 5G version. Additionally, Google was reportedly working on Thewas expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the same chip used in theseries phones. Two versions were supposed to be in development: a Wi-Fi only model and a 5G version. Additionally, Google was reportedly working on an official keyboard with a touchpad , indicating a focus on productivity.



Recommended Stories

Pixel Tablet 2 is disappointing, the source claims that there's still a chance that the Pixel Tablet 3 could be in development. If the Pixel Tablet 3 could be a significant upgrade for power users. While the cancellation of theis disappointing, the source claims that there's still a chance that the3 could be in development. If the previously leaked information about it is accurate, the3 could be a significant upgrade for power users.