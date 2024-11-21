New report claims it's the Pixel Tablet 2 that's being cancelled, not the Pixel Tablet 3
It appears that Google has decided to scrap the Pixel Tablet 2, the follow-up to their first foray into the tablet market. This news comes as a surprise to many, especially those who were eager to see what improvements Google would bring to the table.
Initially, there was some confusion about whether it was the Pixel Tablet 2 or the Pixel Tablet 3 that was getting the axe. However, it seems like the Pixel Tablet 2 is the one that's been shelved, according to newly surfaced information. Apparently, Google was concerned about the potential financial losses associated with releasing the Pixel Tablet 2.
A bit of backstory
Google's first Pixel Tablet was met with mixed reviews. Some praised its unique design and integration with the Google ecosystem, while others criticized its performance and lack of accessories. It seemed like Google was trying to carve out a niche for itself in the tablet market, focusing on a seamless user experience and smart home integration.
A source within Google shared insights into the Pixel Tablet 2's development, including unreleased images of the device. However, the source later revealed that Google had decided to cancel the project due to concerns about profitability.
Adding to the confusion, the original report claimed that the canceled tablet was codenamed "kiyomi." This codename was associated with the Pixel Tablet 2, not the Pixel Tablet 3. Further evidence suggests that "kiyomi" was powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the same one found in the Pixel 9 series. Leaked documents, on the other hand, indicated that the Pixel Tablet 3 would use the Tensor G6 chip and wouldn't be released until 2027.
The future of Google tablets
The Pixel Tablet 2 was expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the same chip used in the Pixel 9 series phones. Two versions were supposed to be in development: a Wi-Fi only model and a 5G version. Additionally, Google was reportedly working on an official keyboard with a touchpad, indicating a focus on productivity.
While the cancellation of the Pixel Tablet 2 is disappointing, the source claims that there's still a chance that the Pixel Tablet 3 could be in development. If the previously leaked information about it is accurate, the Pixel Tablet 3 could be a significant upgrade for power users.
Adding to the speculation is another report that Google will be soon merging Chrome OS with Android for a more unified operating system across its planned laptops and tablets. More specifically, the reported cited competition with the iPad as a major motivation for this move. This revelation clicked for me as a possible reason why the Pixel Tablet 2 would be cancelled — perhaps in favor of putting all resources behind this unified OS tablet that could possibly be the Pixel Tablet 3? It's definitely a possibility, and one that I would be very happy about if that was the case.
