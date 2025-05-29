Pixel 10 Pro images leak
Images of the Pixel 10 Pro appear on a storyboard photographed by a bystander.
Sometimes you stumble on to something big like, say, a commercial being shot for a big-name flagship phone that won't be released until August. As it turns out, someone managed to walk by an ad being filmed for the Pixel 10 Pro. The lucky guy, known as @MarksGonePublic on X, took photos of a commercial titled "Ask more of your phone," which certainly sounds like a Googlesque title for a Pixel ad. A storyboard for the commercial shows what looks like the Pixel 10 Pro (not the Pixel 10 because it includes the temperature sensor).
A storyboard shows a shot-by-shot breakdown of a commercial to give those working on it an idea of what to do while filming the spot. Storyboards aren't limited to commercials since they are used to help create cartoons, movies, and television shows and more. @MarksGonePublic took photos of the storyboard and some of the commercial shoot. We'd normally include the video sideshow that @MarksGonePublic posted on X, but his account has been taken down and we assume that Google had something to do with that.
Storyboard for a Pixel 10 Pro commercial. | Image credit-MarksGonePublic
As expected, the Pixel 10 Pro looks very much like the Pixel 9 Pro although what you can't see is that inside the former is the first application processor (AP) that Google has designed from scratch. Not only did Google not build the Tensor G5 around Samsung's Exynos AP, it also stopped having Samsung Foundry build the component. Instead, Google turned to TSMC, the world's largest foundry, to manufacture the AP using its second-generation 3nm node (N3E).
Another photo of the storyboard used for the Pixel 10 Pro ad. | Image credit-MarksGonePublic
It will be interesting to see if designing the Tensor G5 from the bottom up allows Google to build some truly drool-worthy new features exclusively for the Pixel 10 series. This is important because now that new Pixel phones get seven years of system updates, there might be less of a rush to upgrade without some killer application available for the Pixel 10 series.
Member of the crew shooting Pixel 10 Pro ad gets some hands-on time with the star of the show. | Image credit-MarksGonePublic
The Pixel 10 series could be unveiled in August during a Made by Google event. Besides the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, we could see Google introduce its third foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
