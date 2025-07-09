Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Hands-on Preview: A budget foldable with a premium price tag

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Intro







The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE looks and feels a lot like last year’s Flip 6. It swaps the Snapdragon chip for an Exynos processor and starts with less storage, but otherwise, the two seem closely matched in design and hardware. Samsung has finally done it — there’s now a more affordable Z Flip in the lineup. Meet the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung’s first Fan Edition clamshell foldable. It takes much of what made the Flip 6 popular and brings it to a slightly more accessible price point (although not as accessible as we hoped for).TheFE looks and feels a lot like last year’s Flip 6. It swaps the Snapdragon chip for an Exynos processor and starts with less storage, but otherwise, the two seem closely matched in design and hardware.





With a starting price around $900, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE isn’t that cheap either — and it’s certainly not a direct rival to Motorola’s more affordable Razr (2025), which starts at just $700.



So what does Samsung’s first Fan Edition foldable actually bring to the table?





Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for up to $840 off $379 99 $1219 99 $840 off (69%) Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung and save $120 as a free storage upgrade on the 512GB variant. On top of that, you'll save up to $720 with eligible device trade-ins. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for up to $670 off $289 99 $959 99 $670 off (70%) For the first time, Samsung is expected to release a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the flagship flip phone. Pre-order the budget flip phone at the Samsung Store and save up to $610 with eligible trade-ins. On top of that, the 256GB model is $60 off before trade-ins, helping you save up to $670. Pre-order at Samsung





Table of Contents:





Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specs

Specs are top-notch















Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Design and Display Same shape, new finish



From a distance, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is nearly indistinguishable from the Flip 6. It keeps the same dimensions, same clamshell design, and the same cover screen size — 3.4 inches. From a distance, theFE is nearly indistinguishable from the Flip 6. It keeps the same dimensions, same clamshell design, and the same cover screen size — 3.4 inches.





However, there's a subtle shift in the finish: the rear glass now has a glossy surface, giving it a slightly more reflective look compared to the matte backs of previous models.





Z Flip 7 , though. The inner display remains a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It feels fluid and looks bright — exactly what we expect from Samsung . The hinge is smooth, and the whole unit feels solid in the hand despite the FE label. You don’t get the slimmer bezels or larger cover screen from the regular, though.









Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Camera Same great sensor, now in a more affordable foldable

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE features the same dual-camera setup found on the Flip 6 and Flip 7 : a 50 MP main sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide. You also get a 10 MP front-facing camera on the inner display.



We haven’t had the chance to test image quality in full yet, but based on what we’ve seen from the same sensor on previous Flips, we expect solid daytime photos and decent low-light performance — especially with Samsung’s ProVisual Engine and AI enhancements helping out behind the scenes.



FlexCam mode is present as expected, letting you prop the phone up at an angle and shoot hands-free, while the cover screen supports live previews for selfies — a fan-favorite Flip feature that makes snapping photos quick and fun without unfolding the phone.



Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Performance

Not flagship-fast, but should be capable enough

Under the hood is Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip, paired with 8 GB of RAM. You can pick between 128 GB or 256 GB of storage — unlike the Flip 7 , there’s no 512GB option here.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



You won’t find full-blown DeX support here, but you do get access to things like real-time filters, Gemini-powered suggestions, and personalized widgets on the cover display. Under the hood is Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip, paired with 8 GB of RAM. You can pick between 128 GB or 256 GB of storage — unlike the, there’s no 512GB option here.During our limited time with the device, the interface felt responsive. One UI 8 brings Android 16 and Gemini AI features to the party, including cover screen integrations like the new Now Brief and hands-free voice control.You won’t find full-blown DeX support here, but you do get access to things like real-time filters, Gemini-powered suggestions, and personalized widgets on the cover display.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Software









Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Battery A bit smaller, but should be just fine

Flip 7 FE features a 4,000 mAh battery, slightly smaller than the 4,300 mAh unit in the regular Flip 7 . Samsung claims it should last a full day, and while we’ll need to test that ourselves, we expect similar performance to the



Charging is capped at 25W wired and includes fast wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. You’ll need to bring your own charger though, as none is included in the box. TheFE features a 4,000 mAh battery, slightly smaller than the 4,300 mAh unit in the regular. Samsung claims it should last a full day, and while we’ll need to test that ourselves, we expect similar performance to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , which had the same battery capacity and held up reasonably well in daily use.Charging is capped at 25W wired and includes fast wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. You’ll need to bring your own charger though, as none is included in the box.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Audio Quality and Haptics

Flip phones aren't particularly the best when it comes to audio quality. Considering the Flip 7 FE has the same body as the Flip 6, we don't expect outstanding audio quality, but we do expect it to be good enough for watching videos. The same is true for the haptics



