Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Hands-on Preview: A budget foldable with a premium price tag
Samsung’s cheapest foldable yet still costs $900.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Intro
Samsung has finally done it — there’s now a more affordable Z Flip in the lineup. Meet the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung’s first Fan Edition clamshell foldable. It takes much of what made the Flip 6 popular and brings it to a slightly more accessible price point (although not as accessible as we hoped for).
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE looks and feels a lot like last year’s Flip 6. It swaps the Snapdragon chip for an Exynos processor and starts with less storage, but otherwise, the two seem closely matched in design and hardware.
With a starting price around $900, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE isn’t that cheap either — and it’s certainly not a direct rival to Motorola’s more affordable Razr (2025), which starts at just $700.
So what does Samsung’s first Fan Edition foldable actually bring to the table?
Table of Contents:
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specs
Specs are top-notch
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs are basically a trimmed-down version of the Flip 7:
|Specs
|Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
|Size
|Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 14.9 mm
Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|Display
|Main: 6.7-inch Dynamic OLED 2640 x 1080, 120Hz
External: 3.4-inch OLED, 720 x 748, 60Hz
|Processor
|Exynos 2400 (4nm)
|Software
|Android 16, One UI 8
|Cameras
|50MP main, f/1.8;
12MP ultra-wide-angle, f/2.2;
10MP front-facing camera, f/2.2;
|Battery Size
|4,000 mAh
|Charging Speeds
|25W wired charge
|Prices
|12/256GB for $1099
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Design and Display
Same shape, new finish
From a distance, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is nearly indistinguishable from the Flip 6. It keeps the same dimensions, same clamshell design, and the same cover screen size — 3.4 inches.
However, there's a subtle shift in the finish: the rear glass now has a glossy surface, giving it a slightly more reflective look compared to the matte backs of previous models.
The inner display remains a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It feels fluid and looks bright — exactly what we expect from Samsung. The hinge is smooth, and the whole unit feels solid in the hand despite the FE label. You don’t get the slimmer bezels or larger cover screen from the regular Z Flip 7, though.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Camera
Same great sensor, now in a more affordable foldable
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE features the same dual-camera setup found on the Flip 6 and Flip 7: a 50 MP main sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide. You also get a 10 MP front-facing camera on the inner display.
FlexCam mode is present as expected, letting you prop the phone up at an angle and shoot hands-free, while the cover screen supports live previews for selfies — a fan-favorite Flip feature that makes snapping photos quick and fun without unfolding the phone.
We haven’t had the chance to test image quality in full yet, but based on what we’ve seen from the same sensor on previous Flips, we expect solid daytime photos and decent low-light performance — especially with Samsung’s ProVisual Engine and AI enhancements helping out behind the scenes.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Performance
Not flagship-fast, but should be capable enough
Under the hood is Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip, paired with 8 GB of RAM. You can pick between 128 GB or 256 GB of storage — unlike the Flip 7, there’s no 512GB option here.
During our limited time with the device, the interface felt responsive. One UI 8 brings Android 16 and Gemini AI features to the party, including cover screen integrations like the new Now Brief and hands-free voice control.
You won’t find full-blown DeX support here, but you do get access to things like real-time filters, Gemini-powered suggestions, and personalized widgets on the cover display.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Software
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 launches with Android 14, just like any other Android phone launching before October. It has Samsung's One UI (One UI 6.1.1) on top, and the cool Galaxy AI features that were introduced with the S24 series.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Battery
A bit smaller, but should be just fine
The Flip 7 FE features a 4,000 mAh battery, slightly smaller than the 4,300 mAh unit in the regular Flip 7. Samsung claims it should last a full day, and while we’ll need to test that ourselves, we expect similar performance to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which had the same battery capacity and held up reasonably well in daily use.
Charging is capped at 25W wired and includes fast wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare. You’ll need to bring your own charger though, as none is included in the box.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Audio Quality and Haptics
Flip phones aren't particularly the best when it comes to audio quality. Considering the Flip 7 FE has the same body as the Flip 6, we don't expect outstanding audio quality, but we do expect it to be good enough for watching videos. The same is true for the haptics
Should you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?
The Z Flip 7 FE doesn’t rewrite the foldable rulebook, but that’s not its job. It’s meant to be the most accessible entry point into Samsung’s stylish Flip series, and it does that by keeping the essentials and trimming just enough to hit a lower price.
If Samsung can bring the price down through carrier deals the Z Flip 7 FE could become the go-to foldable for budget-conscious shoppers. But at $900, with competitors like the Motorola Razr (2025) undercutting it, Samsung’s most affordable Z Flip still feels a little too expensive.
You miss out on the Flip 7’s larger cover screen, bigger battery, and refined design. But you still get a flagship-level main camera, a solid folding display, and access to Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI features.
