Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate

Back in April, Samsung expanded its One UI 8.5 Beta program, allowing more users to test the build before the global rollout. Now, the 'real deal' is finally ready to roll out, at least in some regions.



No more Beta

Starting May 18, users in South Korea can download the stable One UI 8.5 update on their Galaxy S23 +, as well as the Starting May 18, users in South Korea can download the stable One UI 8.5 update on their Galaxy S23 device. The patch is available on the vanilla variant, the+, as well as the Galaxy S23 Ultra





Breaking



Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 8.5 Stable update for Galaxy S23 Series Beta users in Korea.



Build Version: S918NKSU7FZDT/ S918NOKR7FZDT/ S918NKSU7FZDP



Repost pic.twitter.com/824I8Eoy57 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) May 18, 2026



Renowned One UI leaker Tarun Vats has shared the build version for the update: S918NKSU7FZDT/ S918NOKR7FZDT/ S918NKSU7FZDP. Users who want to experience the latest build should go to Settings, tap Software update and then Download and Install.



For now, the stable version is only rolled out in South Korea. Global users might have to wait a few days to get it. Renowned One UI leaker Tarun Vats has shared the build version for the update: S918NKSU7FZDT/ S918NOKR7FZDT/ S918NKSU7FZDP. Users who want to experience the latest build should go to Settings, tap Software update and then Download and Install.For now, the stable version is only rolled out in South Korea. Global users might have to wait a few days to get it.



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How is your One UI 8.5 experience so far? Smooth and enjoyable I've noticed few minor bugs, nothing major I haven't updated yet I don't use a Samsung phone Vote 54 Votes



A curious extra

According to the posted screenshot, those who get the stable firmware won't have to upgrade their device's security. Samsung has surprisingly incorporated the latest May 5 security patch with its One UI 8.5 Stable for the S23 lineup. According to the posted screenshot, those who get the stable firmware won't have to upgrade their device's security. Samsung has surprisingly incorporated the latest May 5 security patch with its One UI 8.5 Stable for the S23 lineup.





Samsung has now started a wider One UI 8.5 Stable rollout for the Galaxy S24 Series in several countries, including the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, and more



Now waiting for India



Galaxy S24 Indian Fam, don’t lose hope and keep checking your devices pic.twitter.com/HpIFw8vtmV — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) May 18, 2026



users globally are also receiving the latest software version today. However, it appears that this particular build is available with the April security patch.



What about One UI 9 Beta?

Last week, Samsung officially announced the launch of the One UI 9 Beta program. At this stage, only Galaxy S24 users globally are also receiving the latest software version today. However, it appears that this particular build is available with the April security patch.Last week, Samsung officially announced the launch of the One UI 9 Beta program. At this stage, only Galaxy S26 users can register to try out the firmware in the Members app.







Some Galaxy S23 owners may be wondering if the beta program will expand soon. That's highly unlikely, unfortunately.



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Some reports indicate that the One UI 9 will be officially announced alongside the



A busy year for One UI

Samsung appears to have shifted its One UI release strategy. Even though the tech giant has just recently launched the stable One UI 8.5 on older flagships like the S23 and S24, it's already actively developing the new One UI 9.



Is this strategy actually chaotic? I wouldn't say that. By launching the beta for its latest Galaxy S flagships, Samsung is ensuring it gets enough time to thoroughly test the firmware before the July Unpacked event.



Still, it leaves me with a burning question: will One UI 9 take too long to launch broadly, all the way down to the Galaxy S23 series and older? Someowners may be wondering if the beta program will expand soon. That's highly unlikely, unfortunately.Samsung prioritizes its newest premium flagships for early beta access, especially in the first test stages. In fact, a beta build may not even be released for the S23 lineup, leaving users to wait for the stable release.Some reports indicate that the One UI 9 will be officially announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 / Flip 8 this July.Samsung appears to have shifted its One UI release strategy. Even though the tech giant has just recently launched the stable One UI 8.5 on older flagships like the S23 and S24, it's already actively developing the new One UI 9.Is this strategy actually chaotic? I wouldn't say that. By launching the beta for its latest Galaxy S flagships, Samsung is ensuring it gets enough time to thoroughly test the firmware before the July Unpacked event.Still, it leaves me with a burning question: will One UI 9 take too long to launch broadly, all the way down to theseries and older?