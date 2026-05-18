Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year!

Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate

The latest firmware is quietly making its way to older Galaxy flagships.

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Samsung One UI
Add as a preferred source on Google
A person showing the S23 Ultra's display.
One UI 8.5 for everyone! | Image by PhoneArena
Back in April, Samsung expanded its One UI 8.5 Beta program, allowing more users to test the build before the global rollout. Now, the 'real deal' is finally ready to roll out, at least in some regions.

No more Beta


Starting May 18, users in South Korea can download the stable One UI 8.5 update on their Galaxy S23 device. The patch is available on the vanilla variant, the Galaxy S23+, as well as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.



Renowned One UI leaker Tarun Vats has shared the build version for the update: S918NKSU7FZDT/ S918NOKR7FZDT/ S918NKSU7FZDP. Users who want to experience the latest build should go to Settings, tap Software update and then Download and Install.

For now, the stable version is only rolled out in South Korea. Global users might have to wait a few days  to get it.

Recommended For You
How is your One UI 8.5 experience so far?
54 Votes


A curious extra


According to the posted screenshot, those who get the stable firmware won't have to upgrade their device's security. Samsung has surprisingly incorporated the latest May 5 security patch with its One UI 8.5 Stable for the S23 lineup. 



Galaxy S24 users globally are also receiving the latest software version today. However, it appears that this particular build is available with the April security patch. 

What about One UI 9 Beta?


Last week, Samsung officially announced the launch of the One UI 9 Beta program. At this stage, only Galaxy S26 users can register to try out the firmware in the Members app. 


Some Galaxy S23 owners may be wondering if the beta program will expand soon. That's highly unlikely, unfortunately.

Samsung prioritizes its newest premium flagships for early beta access, especially in the first test stages. In fact, a beta build may not even be released for the S23 lineup, leaving users to wait for the stable release. 

Some reports indicate that the One UI 9 will be officially announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8/ Flip 8 this July. 

A busy year for One UI


Samsung appears to have shifted its One UI release strategy. Even though the tech giant has just recently launched the stable One UI 8.5 on older flagships like the S23 and S24, it's already actively developing the new One UI 9.

Is this strategy actually chaotic? I wouldn't say that. By launching the beta for its latest Galaxy S flagships, Samsung is ensuring it gets enough time to thoroughly test the firmware before the July Unpacked event.

Still, it leaves me with a burning question: will One UI 9 take too long to launch broadly, all the way down to the Galaxy S23 series and older?

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Latest OxygenOS updates turn OnePlus phones into bricks
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Unfortunately, the iPhone 18 Pro is warping the Android world
Unfortunately, the iPhone 18 Pro is warping the Android world
OnePlus phones are vanishing from Best Buy, and the replacement is poetic
OnePlus phones are vanishing from Best Buy, and the replacement is poetic
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Latest News
Pixel Watch users get more upset as two more issues await a fix from Google
Pixel Watch users get more upset as two more issues await a fix from Google
The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is amazingly affordable all of a sudden, and it even comes with a stylus
The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is amazingly affordable all of a sudden, and it even comes with a stylus
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Pixel and OnePlus have convinced me that installing software updates in 2026 is a bad idea
Pixel and OnePlus have convinced me that installing software updates in 2026 is a bad idea
Amazon is now selling every single Galaxy S26 Ultra model at a tremendous $250 discount
Amazon is now selling every single Galaxy S26 Ultra model at a tremendous $250 discount
This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon is way too good to ignore
This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon is way too good to ignore