The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The slate offers incredible performance, has a great display, and is definitely worth grabbing.
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An iPad Air (M4) on a white background. | Image by Apple
As I recently shared, Amazon has slashed $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro (M5) with 256GB of storage, making it a tempting choice for those after high-end performance and Apple’s stunning Tandem OLED display. But if you don’t crave the latest Apple silicon and don’t mind watching your favorite series on an LCD panel, I believe you’ll appreciate Amazon’s offer on the latest M4-powered iPad Air even more.
The retailer is currently selling the 13-inch model with 128GB of storage for $53 off, allowing you to snag the Wi-Fi-only variant in Blue for less than $747. Given that this is one of the best tablets on the market, getting one at a sweet discount is an opportunity you shouldn’t miss. That is why I urge you to act quickly and save while the offer lasts.
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Our friend here may be just an “iPad Air,” but the truth is it’s quite the powerhouse despite lacking that fancy “Pro” in its moniker. For instance, the M4 silicon inside has a 120GB/s memory bandwidth and boasts an 8-core CPU — featuring 3 performance and 5 efficiency cores — alongside a 9-core GPU. Said in normal, non-nerdy terms, this is a serious amount of firepower packed into a tablet, ensuring you can run any app on the App Store without a single hiccup.
While you’ll be missing out on the deep blacks and contrast of an OLED screen, you’ll still enjoy gorgeous visuals on that 13-inch Liquid Retina display. The panel has a sharp 2732 x 2048 resolution and supports Apple’s True Tone technology for more natural colors.
Sadly, the refresh rate remains capped at just 60Hz, while the peak brightness is only 600 nits. You can get used to the standard refresh rate, but the lower brightness level might make using the tablet outdoors a bit tricky, especially in direct sunlight.
Then again, the incredible value you get for your hard-earned cash when you pick up a 13-inch iPad Air (M4) at a $53 discount makes it easy to overlook the lower refresh rate and brightness. In fact, it sways you to hit one of the deal buttons in this article and grab yours at a cheaper price while you can. I suggest you do exactly that.
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