Walmart is now selling half a dozen new own-brand tablets at ultra-competitive prices





If you tend to do your electronics shopping at Best Buy, Target, or Amazon, you might not be aware that Walmart has been selling everything from TVs to Google TV-powered streaming devices, headphones, wireless speakers, phone accessories, computer accessories, and, yes, tablets under this Onn label for many years, although the latest product expansion could be the most exciting of them all. If you tend to do your electronics shopping at Best Buy, Target, or Amazon, you might not be aware that Walmart has been selling everything from TVs to Google TV-powered streaming devices, headphones, wireless speakers, phone accessories, computer accessories, and, yes, tablets under this Onn label for many years, although the latest product expansion could be the most exciting of them all.

Who wants a sub-$300 13-inch giant with Android 16?





While most of Walmart's homebrewed devices are ultra-affordable and ultra fairly modest, the Onn 13 Pro seems to offer above-average performance with a 2.6 GHz MediaTek processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage space, and, as the name suggests, a generous 13-inch display with a respectable resolution of 2400 x 1600 pixels.









If you're the least bit familiar with Onn-branded products, you won't be surprised to hear that this tablet's spec sheet is not revealed in full on Walmart's website, so we don't know, for instance, the model of that aforementioned MediaTek SoC or the maximum refresh rate support of the gargantuan 13-inch screen.



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Would you ever consider buying a Walmart-branded tablet? At the right price, why not? I already own one. I would, but these are just not good enough for me. Never, I'm sticking with Apple. Never, I am and always will be a Samsung fan. No, because I'm devoted to a different brand. Vote 0 Votes





But the Onn 13 Pro still sounds like a promising overall value proposition at a $288 list price with pre-loaded Android 16 software and a bundled stylus, as well as a 13MP rear-facing camera and 8MP front-facing snapper confirmed in addition to the other specs mentioned above.

How about a sub-$200 11-inch "core" device?





Powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor with an unspecified make and model, the Onn 11 Core clearly aims to capture the attention of bargain hunters with its epic-sounding 17-hour battery life rating, as well as a more than respectable 11-inch display with 1840 x 1280 pixel resolution and Android 16 software out of the box.









If that doesn't impress you much, I have another number essentially guaranteed to blow your mind: $167 . That's less than the currently reduced price of something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab A11 Plus , and Walmart will even let you choose from Mocha, Navy, Pink, and Silver colorways... if you hurry.





Hilariously marketed as offering an "all-screen design" despite evidently sporting rather thick bezels, the Onn 11 Core doesn't look half bad on paper for the sub-$200 segment, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage also confirmed among its key specs and features.

The smaller "Cores" are not bad either













Apart from the obvious size difference, the larger model also comes with the significantly better screen, more powerful processor, higher RAM count, and far superior battery endurance figure, so the Onn 7 Core is really only an option for first-time tablet users restricted to a $100 budget.

The Onn 8.1 Core, on the other hand, sounds like an amazing affordable alternative to Apple's latest iPad mini , with 6GB RAM on deck and up to 15 hours of battery life among its key selling points.

Your children deserve some love too













In case you're wondering, a Fire HD 10 Kids starts at $189.99 and a Fire HD 8 Kids costs $149.99 in an entry-level 32GB storage variant. Both of Walmart's new children-oriented slates, meanwhile, come with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, as well as colorful bumper covers with a built-in handle and kickstand for both protection against drops on hard surfaces and a convenient content viewing experience.





The rest of the specs are also pretty good... for the sub-$150 bracket, including reasonably sharp screens, excellent battery endurance scores, Android 16 support (with all the necessary restrictions and parental controls), and even decent cameras (again, considering their ultra-competitive price tags).

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Who do you think is the most prolific tablet vendor in the US right now? Apple? Samsung? Lenovo? How about Walmart? That's... surely not the first name that came to your mind just now, but believe it or not, the American retail giant seems to have discreetly added not one, not two, and not... five, but six new Android-based slates to the "onn" family at some point over the last week or so.