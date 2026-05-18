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Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Can Sony's new flagship with its larger sensors beat the popular Galaxy S26 Ultra?

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Victor Hristov
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Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Can the new Sony Xperia 1 VIII beat the Galaxy S26 Ultra in photo quality? | Image by PhoneArena
The new Galaxy S26 Ultra aims to take the top spot in the camera space with faster apertures for the main and telephoto cameras.

However, Samsung has not made any upgrades to the hardware beyond that, and most importantly, it hasn't upgraded the sensor sizes, probably the most decisive factor for image quality.

In comparison, we have camera masters Sony with the latest Xperia 1 VIII. The Xperia features a more cinema-focused color science and partners with Zeiss for the lens, bringing in features from its professional camera division. 

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Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Specs:


Sony Xperia 1 VIII
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Sony Xperia 1 VIII Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Camera
Main camera
48 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor T
Aperture size: F1.9
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.35"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
Second camera
48 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor RS
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Third camera
48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor RS
Optical zoom: 2.9x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 70 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Fourth camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
12 MP (HDR) 12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
See the full Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Looking at the hardware, the main camera on both is in a similar class, but the Galaxy has the advantage of a wider aperture on paper.

The ultra-wide camera is where Sony wins big time with a much larger sensor.

Sony also has a strong case to make in the telephoto area. The Xperia 1 VIII features a 1/1.56" sensor compared to a much smaller 1/2.52" sensor for the 5X telephoto camera on the Galaxy. The Galaxy counters with its dual telephoto setup, the 3X being the secondary one, but that is an even tinier sensor for 2026 standards.

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Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:

Main Camera










Portrait Mode





Zoom








Ultra-wide Camera










So, who is the winner in your view: the new Galaxy S26 Ultra or the Sony Xperia 1 VIII?

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Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
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