Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Can Sony's new flagship with its larger sensors beat the popular Galaxy S26 Ultra?
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Can the new Sony Xperia 1 VIII beat the Galaxy S26 Ultra in photo quality? | Image by PhoneArena
The new Galaxy S26 Ultra aims to take the top spot in the camera space with faster apertures for the main and telephoto cameras.
However, Samsung has not made any upgrades to the hardware beyond that, and most importantly, it hasn't upgraded the sensor sizes, probably the most decisive factor for image quality.
In comparison, we have camera masters Sony with the latest Xperia 1 VIII. The Xperia features a more cinema-focused color science and partners with Zeiss for the lens, bringing in features from its professional camera division.
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Specs:
|
|Sony Xperia 1 VIII
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
|Main camera
| 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor T
Aperture size: F1.9
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.35"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
| 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
|Second camera
| 48 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor RS
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Third camera
| 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor RS
Optical zoom: 2.9x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 70 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
| 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
|Fourth camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Front
|12 MP (HDR)
|12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
See the full Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
Looking at the hardware, the main camera on both is in a similar class, but the Galaxy has the advantage of a wider aperture on paper.
The ultra-wide camera is where Sony wins big time with a much larger sensor.
Sony also has a strong case to make in the telephoto area. The Xperia 1 VIII features a 1/1.56" sensor compared to a much smaller 1/2.52" sensor for the 5X telephoto camera on the Galaxy. The Galaxy counters with its dual telephoto setup, the 3X being the secondary one, but that is an even tinier sensor for 2026 standards.
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Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:
Main Camera
Portrait Mode
Zoom
Ultra-wide Camera
So, who is the winner in your view: the new Galaxy S26 Ultra or the Sony Xperia 1 VIII?
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