Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

The new Galaxy S26 Ultra aims to take the top spot in the camera space with faster apertures for the main and telephoto cameras.









However, Samsung has not made any upgrades to the hardware beyond that, and most importantly, it hasn't upgraded the sensor sizes, probably the most decisive factor for image quality.

In comparison, we have camera masters Sony with the latest Xperia 1 VIII. The Xperia features a more cinema-focused color science and partners with Zeiss for the lens, bringing in features from its professional camera division.







