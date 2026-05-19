The iPhone 18 Pro is going to be Apple's lesson learned, but power users might hate it
What was the point of aluminum if the company will simply go back to titanium?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It looks good, doesn't it? | Image by PhoneArena
Apple makes the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple uses aluminum, the iPhone 17 Pro gets dents and scratches easily. No good. Apple didn't know any better, sorry.
Wait, what?
Is Apple the first company to make a smartphone, is the iPhone 17 Pro the first handset ever? Laugh out loud with me, folks.
I'm talking about the iPhone 17 Pro because of the rumors that Apple has another replacement in mind for the iPhone 18 Pro material.
To summarize, the company might go back to titanium… or could use liquid metal. This special metal alloy is stronger, more flexible and more resistant to scratches and corrosion than traditional metals. Because of its structure, it can be molded more precisely into small components.
Trouble is, Apple's liquid metal is pretty expensive and Cupertino can't afford to mass-produce the iPhone chassis out of it. Well, with that market cap, Apple probably could pull it off. Although this little stunt would likely mean there won't be any bonuses at the end of the year…
But I want to stick with the iPhone 17 Pro for a while now.
Remember what Apple's response to the Antennagate scandal was? "You're holding it wrong" – yeah, it was 16 years ago, but it still grinds my gears today.
If we were to ask Apple why their super premium (and expensive) iPhone 17 Pro (and Pro Max, for that matter) units dent so easily, they'll probably say that we're using the phones in the wrong way.
I have no problem putting a case on my flagship, but I also can't say that it looks or feels better that way. Every time I put it out and hold it in my hand, I'm fascinated by the bare phone's sleek and sexy profile.
The funny thing is that the iPhone 17 Pro is a market hit, recycled soda cans or not.
But if Cupertino really goes back to titanium for the iPhone 18 Pro, it will only fuel criticism from people who already argue that current iPhone Pro models dent and scuff too easily for devices that cost north of $1,000. And yes, that absolutely affects resale value.
Then there's the thermal side of things. Titanium looks fantastic and feels premium, but heat dissipation has never been its strongest suit. If Apple returns to titanium while simultaneously pushing even more powerful A-series chips, it better have an A-grade cooling system ready to go.
Otherwise, the iPhone 18 Pro could become another overheating controversy waiting to happen.
Unless, of course, the final answer is a plastic iPhone 18 Pro. At this point, nothing would surprise me anymore.
Wait, what?
Is Apple the first company to make a smartphone, is the iPhone 17 Pro the first handset ever? Laugh out loud with me, folks.
It doesn't matter if we look at the global largest companies by market cap or the same US-exclusive list only; Apple is in third place with $4.374 trillion, which means that they have each and every option available to mankind to know better via preliminary research and tests.
Things are about to change… again
The current flagship by Apple is made of aluminum. | Image by PhoneArena
I'm talking about the iPhone 17 Pro because of the rumors that Apple has another replacement in mind for the iPhone 18 Pro material.
To summarize, the company might go back to titanium… or could use liquid metal. This special metal alloy is stronger, more flexible and more resistant to scratches and corrosion than traditional metals. Because of its structure, it can be molded more precisely into small components.
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Apple has made SIM ejector tools out of it and it's rumored to use it in the "revolutionary" hinge mechanism for the upcoming iPhone Fold (a.k.a. iPhone Ultra).
Trouble is, Apple's liquid metal is pretty expensive and Cupertino can't afford to mass-produce the iPhone chassis out of it. Well, with that market cap, Apple probably could pull it off. Although this little stunt would likely mean there won't be any bonuses at the end of the year…
In short, Apple could return to titanium for the iPhone 18 Pro. The same material that was ditched after the iPhone 16 series. Time is a flat circle.
But I want to stick with the iPhone 17 Pro for a while now.
"You're holding it wrong"
Like that? | Image by PhoneArena
Remember what Apple's response to the Antennagate scandal was? "You're holding it wrong" – yeah, it was 16 years ago, but it still grinds my gears today.
If we were to ask Apple why their super premium (and expensive) iPhone 17 Pro (and Pro Max, for that matter) units dent so easily, they'll probably say that we're using the phones in the wrong way.
Cupertino could say we ought not to have nothing but clouds of cotton in our pockets and purses. The company could say not to use the iPhone without a case.
I have no problem putting a case on my flagship, but I also can't say that it looks or feels better that way. Every time I put it out and hold it in my hand, I'm fascinated by the bare phone's sleek and sexy profile.
Admitting mistakes
I'm pretty! | Image by PhoneArena
The funny thing is that the iPhone 17 Pro is a market hit, recycled soda cans or not.
But if Cupertino really goes back to titanium for the iPhone 18 Pro, it will only fuel criticism from people who already argue that current iPhone Pro models dent and scuff too easily for devices that cost north of $1,000. And yes, that absolutely affects resale value.
Nobody wants to pay premium second-hand prices for a phone that looks like it got in a fight with a cougar.
Titanium – OK, but what about thermals?
iPhone 16 Pro (left) and iPhone 17 Pro (right) under a thermal camera. | Image by PhoneArena
Then there's the thermal side of things. Titanium looks fantastic and feels premium, but heat dissipation has never been its strongest suit. If Apple returns to titanium while simultaneously pushing even more powerful A-series chips, it better have an A-grade cooling system ready to go.
Otherwise, the iPhone 18 Pro could become another overheating controversy waiting to happen.
Honestly, stainless steel might still be the sweet spot. It's tougher than aluminum, handles scratches and dents better… and generally manages heat more predictably than titanium. Plus, polished steel iPhones looked ridiculously good.
Unless, of course, the final answer is a plastic iPhone 18 Pro. At this point, nothing would surprise me anymore.
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