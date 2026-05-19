Amazon's first good Nothing Phone (4a) Pro deal is here to make a great mid-ranger even better
A $50 discount may not sound like much, but it's definitely a pretty big deal for this young and impressively feature-packed device.
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This is definitely one of the most unconventional-looking phones you can buy right now. | Image by PhoneArena
Just in case you were still not convinced after more than five years of existence and about a dozen objectively high-quality and unique-looking products that Nothing is worth your attention, the brand's poetic replacement of OnePlus in Best Buy stores across the nation should prove beyond the shadow of a doubt that Carl Pei's company is here to stay and destined for further progress in the ultra-competitive smartphone market.
Of course, the quality and affordability of Nothing devices are far more important than their US retail presence, so Amazon's hot new Phone (4a) Pro deal might go a long way in securing the 6.83-inch handset a generous number of new buyers.
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Normally priced at $499, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4-powered mid-ranger is now available for 50 bucks less than that, which is obviously not what I'd typically consider a substantial discount. But for a smartphone released just a couple of months back at an already competitive price, it's definitely notable... and unlikely to last very long.
The limited-time aspect of Amazon's unprecedented Nothing Phone (4a) Pro offer is essentially confirmed by the fact that the silver colorway's list price is unchanged, leaving you with only the black option currently available at a $50 discount.
In addition to its decidedly eye-catching design, our in-depth Nothing Phone (4a) Pro review highlights key features like the 144Hz refresh rate-capable AMOLED screen, powerful speakers, and premium aluminum unibody construction as main selling points, especially at $50 under a regular price of $499.
Both the screen quality and overall performance of the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro are just right for its newly reduced price. | Image by PhoneArena
Somewhat surprisingly, the cameras are labeled as one of the handset's biggest weaknesses despite the super-aggressive marketing around the 140x "ultra zoom" capabilities of the 50MP periscope telephoto lens and the presence of a 50MP primary snapper and 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor as well.
Then again, if you compare the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro with the only slightly cheaper Samsung Galaxy A37 5G or the slightly costlier Galaxy A57 5G, you're likely to find those same camera specs and capabilities rather satisfying (at the very least), and the same undoubtedly goes for the overall processing power, multitasking skills, battery life, charging speeds, and especially the build quality and personality of this new budget 5G soldier.
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