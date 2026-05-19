Amazon's first good Nothing Phone (4a) Pro deal is here to make a great mid-ranger even better









Of course, the quality and affordability of Nothing devices are far more important than their US retail presence, so Amazon's hot new Phone (4a) Pro deal might go a long way in securing the 6.83-inch handset a generous number of new buyers. Of course, the quality and affordability of Nothing devices are far more important than their US retail presence, so Amazon's hot new Phone (4a) Pro deal might go a long way in securing the 6.83-inch handset a generous number of new buyers.

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro $49 off (10%) The latest and greatest Android mid-ranger from up-and-coming brand Nothing is on sale at a nice Amazon discount for the first time in a single black colorway. You might want to hurry, though, as this deal seems unlikely to last more than a couple of days (if not hours). Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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Normally priced at $499, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4-powered mid-ranger is now available for 50 bucks less than that, which is obviously not what I'd typically consider a substantial discount. But for a smartphone released just a couple of months back at an already competitive price, it's definitely notable... and unlikely to last very long.





The limited-time aspect of Amazon's unprecedented Nothing Phone (4a) Pro offer is essentially confirmed by the fact that the silver colorway's list price is unchanged, leaving you with only the black option currently available at a $50 discount.





Nothing Phone (4a) Pro review In addition to its decidedly eye-catching design, our in-depthhighlights key features like the 144Hz refresh rate-capable AMOLED screen, powerful speakers, and premium aluminum unibody construction as main selling points, especially at $50 under a regular price of $499.









Somewhat surprisingly, the cameras are labeled as one of the handset's biggest weaknesses despite the super-aggressive marketing around the 140x "ultra zoom" capabilities of the 50MP periscope telephoto lens and the presence of a 50MP primary snapper and 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor as well.





Nothing Phone (4a) Pro or the slightly costlier , you're likely to find those same camera specs and capabilities rather satisfying (at the very least), and the same undoubtedly goes for the overall processing power, multitasking skills, battery life, charging speeds, and especially the build quality and personality of this new budget 5G soldier. Then again, if you compare thewith the only slightly cheaper Samsung Galaxy A37 5G or the slightly costlier Galaxy A57 5G , you're likely to find those same camera specs and capabilities rather satisfying (at the very least), and the same undoubtedly goes for the overall processing power, multitasking skills, battery life, charging speeds, and especially the build quality and personality of this new budget 5G soldier.

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