Samsung's Galaxy S26 family continues to outsell the S25 series, but the tide is starting to turn

S26 Ultra





A 13 percent improvement is a great result nowadays





If you're as passionate as I am about the fluctuations of the mobile industry and quarterly vendor hierarchies, you probably already know the world's overall smartphone shipments have declined in Q1 2026 compared to the same period of last year, with the trend expected to remain unchanged in Q2 and beyond.









Galaxy S26 S26 , S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra But theseries has apparently managed to defy that trend, gaining 13 percent on the sales figures of the S25 family during their first six weeks of global availability. This comparison took into account the late release of thePlus, andthis year versus the S25 trio back in February 2025, mind you, so the double-digit gap doesn't come from there.



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Instead, it simply comes from consumers finding the S26 family more appealing in March and April 2026, especially in "developed" markets like the US and South Korea.

What happened in that sixth week?





To be perfectly honest, I don't know (and Counterpoint analysts aren't helping me with any theories either), but if I were to guess, I'd say the initial excitement over capabilities like the Privacy Display probably started to wear off by week five, further shrinking in week six without anything dramatic happening to cause a decline in demand.









Galaxy S25 series wasn't exactly welcomed with massive enthusiasm by either prospective buyers or analysts, but as time went by, the early 2025-released phones received more and more love, maintaining their popularity In case you don't remember, theseries wasn't exactly welcomed with massive enthusiasm by either prospective buyers or analysts, but as time went by, the early 2025-released phones received more and more love, maintaining their popularity surprisingly well through the end of the year and even the beginning of 2026.





Galaxy S26 lineup ends up on a contradictory path of sorts, kicking off its commercial run on a high note (which seems to have happened) and then proving far less successful in the long run as Although it's obviously premature for such predictions, I wouldn't be shocked if thelineup ends up on a contradictory path of sorts, kicking off its commercial run on a high note (which seems to have happened) and then proving far less successful in the long run as Samsung is hit harder and harder by the industry's volatility and the macroeconomic climate in many of the company's strongest markets.

Do you think the Galaxy S26 series will continue to outsell the S25 family? Yes, as it should. Yes, but it doesn't deserve to. No, I believe the two families will be evenly matched. No, I think the S26 will end up trailing the S25. Vote 12 Votes





For now, the tech giant must be proud of the early sales results of the S26 trio (which are undeniably impressive), but also fearful of what could come next.

Samsung's total sales are also up but also unlikely to continue going up





Presumably thanks to the Galaxy S26 family's unexpectedly strong reception around the world, Samsung has apparently seen its cumulative smartphone sales numbers increase by 5 percent in the timeframe analyzed by Counterpoint Research today compared to the six weeks following the S25 series release last year.









S26 roster are outperforming their forerunners so far this year. That might seem to suggest global demand is stable "at the brand level" too, but still, 5 percent is obviously a less impressive figure than the aforementioned 13 percent, so clearly, not a lot of other Samsung phones apart from theroster are outperforming their forerunners so far this year.





Galaxy S26 series failing to impress in markets like China and Japan even as demand is strong in so many other territories. Basically, As such, the company may not be able to boost its total volumes at the end of 2026 compared to 2025, especially with theseries failing to impress in markets like China and Japan even as demand is strong in so many other territories. Basically, Apple's industry supremacy is guaranteed to continue this year... unless iPhone sales fall off a cliff all of a sudden for no clear reason (which is certainly not going to happen).

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