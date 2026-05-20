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Excitement for Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra is taking a hit

Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra is going through too many problems to keep customers excited.

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Abdullah Asim
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Apple foldable iPhone Ultra
Apple's foldable will be called the iPhone Ultra according to some reports. | Image by Fpt.
Apple has grand plans for its upcoming foldable iPhone Ultra, which is why it took the company this long to even get started on such a phone. However, due to a myriad of ongoing problems currently affecting the foldable, excitement among some of the customer base is taking a hit.

Which is very understandable keeping in mind Apple’s blunders over the last two years.

Problems galore for Apple


Apple has had to give up its dream of releasing a foldable flagship with no display crease at all. The company waited years for this to become a possibility and still had to settle on a decent, but definitely visible, crease across the display.

Hilariously, current foldable iPhone prototypes creak, so much so that Apple is once again considering delaying production. It has very much become a phone that is too far ahead in development to put off for another year or two.

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Excitement for the foldable iPhone Ultra




In a poll, we asked you if your excitement for the iPhone Ultra was waning. The results paint a very clear picture: for a lot of the customer base, Apple is on thin ice.

A little over 56 percent of respondents said that excitement for the iPhone Ultra had never been there in the first place. Around 24 percent of voters, however, feel that Apple will launch an excellent folding phone in the end, and that further delays are of no concern.

Over 11 percent of you echoed my personal statements: if Apple has had to give up its creaseless ambitions and now the new hinge is rattling as well, are we sure that the phone can be ready on time? What other problems await the iPhone Ultra?

Lastly, almost nine percent of participants said that these reports scared them a little, though not enough to completely write off the phone as a failure months before its launch. What about you?

Is your excitement for the foldable iPhone Ultra waning?
1152 Votes


Two years of compromise


According to reports, this year and the next are years of compromise for Apple.

The iPhone 18 Pro might not get the smaller Dynamic Island and under-display Face ID as initially planned. In addition, the foldable iPhone Ultra is not the perfect first entry that Apple had been hoping for.

Next year, the iPhone 20 Pro will not be perfect either, and Apple will have to just push it out the door and hope for a better successor that aligns more with its original vision. In short, Apple’s grand three-year plan for the iPhone has collapsed, though the redesigns are still very welcome.

Not too surprising, is it?




Apple’s software and hardware has taken a few knocks since the middle of 2024, when it first announced Apple Intelligence and then completely failed to get it ready on time. My personal favorite — though I feel for those affected — was the iPadOS 18 rollout that started bricking M4 iPad models.

The iPhone Ultra won’t be perfect, but it will probably still be a decently competitive entry. However, I still think that you shouldn’t buy the foldable iPhone. Let it mature a bit before spending that much money.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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