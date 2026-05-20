This 11-inch Lenovo tablet with 8GB RAM and 'all-day' battery is somehow on sale for just $160
One of Lenovo's Android tablets that got the biggest price hikes recently is now heavily marked down and practically impossible to turn down.
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The Idea Tab is an excellent budget-friendly option for students... and other categories of users. | Image by Lenovo
If you were thinking of getting a mid-range Android tablet but couldn't decide what model to choose a couple of months or so ago, I can't imagine how disappointed you must have felt seeing the Lenovo Idea Tab go from a list price of $229.99 to $289.99 or the Idea Tab Plus jump from $299.99 to $329.99 all of a sudden.
Fortunately, all the Lenovo slates that unexpectedly became more expensive in the US this spring are now massively discounted, making your buying choice... pretty difficult once again. The hard part, of course, is deciding if you should pay $249.99 for a brilliant 12.7-inch Idea Tab Pro giant with a Dimensity 8300 processor and a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus included, $199.99 for a slightly smaller 12.1-inch Idea Tab Plus with a humbler Dimensity 6400 SoC and a more basic Lenovo Tab Pen in the box, or $159.99 for the "regular" Idea Tab.
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The non-Pro and non-Plus-branded tablet is unsurprisingly even smaller and less powerful than its aforementioned siblings, packing a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and sporting an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology.
There's also no stylus included in this thing's $159.99 price, but the specs and features are still a knockout, especially when you add a 7,040mAh battery equipped with 25W charging capabilities, a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology, and 8GB RAM into the equation.
What are some of your other sub-$200 options on the market right now? Maybe Walmart's brand-new $167 Onn 11 Core (which is certainly not as powerful or as overall feature-packed as the Lenovo Idea Tab), or if you wait long enough, perhaps Samsung's 6GB RAM-packing Galaxy Tab A11 Plus will drop below its current $209.99 mark (which is already reduced from a $249.99 list price).
Clearly, this huge 44 percent discount from the recently revised $289.99 price of the 11-inch Lenovo Idea Tab with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space makes for an unmissable deal for lots of bargain hunters... who can't afford the aforementioned Idea Tab Plus or Idea Tab Pro. If you're part of that category, you probably shouldn't waste another second and pull the trigger here before Lenovo's Memorial Day "doorbusters" inevitably go away.
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