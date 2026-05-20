This 11-inch Lenovo tablet with 8GB RAM and 'all-day' battery is somehow on sale for just $160









Lenovo Idea Tab $159 99 $289 99 $130 off (45%) The Idea Tab is obviously not Lenovo's most powerful or overall sophisticated tablet, but at $159.99, it almost has no competition in the Android space, especially when you consider its 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, and reasonably high-quality 11-inch screen. Buy at Lenovo Recommended For You





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The non-Pro and non-Plus-branded tablet is unsurprisingly even smaller and less powerful than its aforementioned siblings, packing a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and sporting an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology.





There's also no stylus included in this thing's $159.99 price, but the specs and features are still a knockout, especially when you add a 7,040mAh battery equipped with 25W charging capabilities, a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology, and 8GB RAM into the equation.









Clearly, this huge 44 percent discount from the recently revised $289.99 price of the 11-inch Lenovo Idea Tab with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space makes for an unmissable deal for lots of bargain hunters... who can't afford the aforementioned Idea Tab Plus or Idea Tab Pro. If you're part of that category, you probably shouldn't waste another second and pull the trigger here before Lenovo's Memorial Day "doorbusters" inevitably go away.

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