Samsung Galaxy S27 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades





Galaxy S27: what to expect





What's expected to change vs Galaxy S26

New processor, potential Exynos/Snapdragon split once again

Vastly improved Exynos 2700 chip

Design should remain familiar

Potential camera upgrade

Expected release timeline:

The Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus are expected to come at the beginning of 2027.

The phones may get unveiled alongside the Galaxy S27 Ultra in February 2027.



Expected price:

No leaks about the price just yet.

This time, Samsung raised the prices of the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus, potentially they will remain consistent next year.















The Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus are expected to be unveiled sometime early next year, together with the Galaxy S27 Ultra .





* - probable dates





Samsung reveals the Galaxy S series during Unpacked events, which are usually held on a Wednesday. So, expect a Wednesday event, with a general market release for a week or two after the unveiling.

Galaxy S27 price and deals





We haven't had any leaks about the Galaxy S27 price just yet. This year, Samsung did raise prices for the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus. Potentially, Samsung may keep the same prices for next year's flagship phones, but it's quite early to know for certain.





* - anticipated prices



Galaxy S27 deals to expect:





Samsung : We expect generous offers from Samsung, as usual. Samsung often gives buyers enhanced trade-in deals as well as pre-order bonuses with its flagship phones.

: We expect generous offers from Samsung, as usual. Samsung often gives buyers enhanced trade-in deals as well as pre-order bonuses with its flagship phones. Verizon: You can expect great trade-in deals and offers with a new line for the Galaxy S27 series from Verizon .

You can expect great trade-in deals and offers with a new line for the Galaxy S27 series from . AT&T: AT&T is also likely to offer buyers the ability to get a new Galaxy S27 or Plus phone with a huge discount if they have an eligible trade-in or add a line on an eligible plan.

is also likely to offer buyers the ability to get a new Galaxy S27 or Plus phone with a huge discount if they have an eligible trade-in or add a line on an eligible plan. T-Mobile: T-Mobile is also most likely going to offer huge discounts with either trade-in or specific plans for Samsung's 2027 flagships.





Galaxy S27 camera



So far, we haven't heard any talk about the Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus cameras. Samsung is said to be thinking of upgrading three cameras on the S27 Ultra , but that doesn't necessarily mean that the smaller siblings are getting an upgrade.

For now, the safest bet is to assume that the hardware isn't getting changed next year.

Galaxy S27 expected camera setup: 50 MP main

12 MP ultra-wide

10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

12 MP selfie

Galaxy S27 Plus expected camera setup:

50 MP main

12 MP ultra-wide

10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

12 MP selfie

Obviously, the Galaxy S series is due for a camera hardware upgrade. Hopefully, 2027 is the year, as in 2026, we didn't get a hardware upgrade.

Meanwhile, you can expect plenty of camera-focused AI features to be on board, including new versions of Photo Assist and Creative Studio. We don't know what the updates here will be just yet.





Galaxy S27 storage





With the S26 series, Samsung stopped offering a 128 GB storage variant, in line with the rest of the industry. That's likely not changing next year either. Hopefully, Samsung decides to equip at least the Plus model with a 1 TB option.





Galaxy S27 expected storage capacity:

512 GB

256 GB





Galaxy S27 Plus expected storage capacity:

512 GB

256 GB





Galaxy S27 design

So far, there are no leaks about the Galaxy S27 design. However, Samsung is likely to keep the same design for the S-series it's employed in previous years.



The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus did change things up a bit, introducing a camera island and a changed corner radius to better match in cohesiveness with the Ultra. Probably, Samsung will keep this design next year as well.



Expect the traditional glass sandwich, IP68 rating, and some new colors that should make the S27 and S27 Plus stand out.

Something that was rumored for the S26 (but didn't come to fruition) was real Qi2 charging support. That would've enabled magnetic accessories, similar to Apple's MagSafe and Google's Pixelsnap. Hopefully, this upgrade is coming in 2027 with the Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus.

* - anticipated sizes

Samsung phones, especially Galaxy S models, come with gorgeous displays, and that's not going to change with the Galaxy S27 models. The S26 got a slight display upgrade in terms of sizing over its predecessor (growing from 6.2 to 6.3 inches). The Galaxy S27 will likely keep the same display size, 6.3 inches. Expect a gorgeous and bright AMOLED display, as usual.



The Galaxy S27 Plus' display, on the other hand, is expected to keep its 6.9-inch size.





S26 lineup, but it could be an upgrade for next year's models. One thing that's curious to see is whether Samsung will bring the Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy Display feature to the base Galaxy S27 and the S27 Plus next year. That feature is currently exclusive only to the Ultra from thelineup, but it could be an upgrade for next year's models.





Galaxy S27 battery

The Galaxy S series needs an upgrade in battery sizes. For a couple of years, we've had phones (like flagships from OnePlus and other Chinese makers) with huge silicon-carbon batteries, but Samsung has not joined this trend with the S26 series.

Despite that, the Galaxy S26 offers good battery life. But one can't help but wonder why Samsung isn't bringing a big upgrade here.

The Galaxy S26 did get a 300 mAh upgrade, but that's about it. The phones also didn't come with Qi2 charging.

So now, we hope Samsung will bring these upgrades with the S27 and S27 Plus. So far, we've not had any leaks giving us info on the battery sizes of the two phones, though, so we'll have to wait and see.





Galaxy S27 features and software



The Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus should come with One UI 9.5 based on The Galaxy S27 and S27 Plus should come with One UI 9.5 based on Android 17 . So far, we have no concrete leaks on what features the new OS will bring to the Galaxy S series. We expect upgrades to Galaxy AI and refinements to the existing features (like Now Bar, Now Brief, Bixby), as well as some new ones.





Meanwhile, Android 17 is expected to be officially released in the summer of this year. The new OS focuses on efficiency and refinement, but it will also bring things like widespread blur effects, separated Quick Settings, and a new Apple Handoff-like feature that would let you continue your work on another device.





Galaxy S27 hardware and specs





Galaxy S27 expected specs:

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 or Exynos 2700

RAM: 12 GB, potentially 16 GB

Battery: 4,300 mAh

Charging: 25 W wired, 15 W wireless

Storage: (all options)

Camera setup: 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, 10 MP 3x telephoto, 12 MP selfie



Galaxy S27 Plus expected specs:

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 or Exynos 2700

RAM: 12 GB, potentially 16 GB

Battery: 4,900 mAh on Plus

Charging: 45 W wired, 20 W wireless

Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, potentially 1 TB

Camera setup: 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, 10 MP 3x telephoto, 12 MP selfie





As for the processor, we may see a regional split once again. Depending on the region, the Galaxy S27 and Plus may either come with the Exynos 2700 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. As for the processor, we may see a regional split once again. Depending on the region, the Galaxy S27 and Plus may either come with the Exynos 2700 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.





A rumor from January is giving us some hope for the Exynos 2700 , which would reportedly be significantly improved. It would be manufactured on a 2nd generation 2nm process, which is said to achieve a 12% performance improvement and 25% power reduction, according to leaks.





Should I wait for the Galaxy S27?





You should wait for the Galaxy S27 if you're not due for an upgrade just yet. If you have the Galaxy S25, you may want to wait for the S27, as the S26 isn't bringing that many upgrades this time around. Hopefully, Samsung will have something in store for you next year.



