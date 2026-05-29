You will love this new One UI 9 feature Samsung borrowed from the iPhone

One UI 9

You can choose to disable the feature. | Image by SamMobile

One UI 9

Tap the three-dot button in the top-right corner of the Samsung Phone app Tap Settings Scroll down and tap Other call settings > Other calling apps Choose calls from which third-party apps to appear in the default app’s call history

Fixing other Samsung features

Regardless of whether you like the new call log or not, it could make your life a little better, especially if you use Samsung’s Now Brief feature. Part of this feature are reminders to call people you haven’t talked to in a while, such as family members and other important contacts.