You will love this new One UI 9 feature Samsung borrowed from the iPhone
Galaxy users are getting a new iOS-inspired feature that could make things a bit easier.
The One UI 9 beta keeps adding new features. | Image by Samsung
Like it or not, iOS has some nifty features that are missing from Android and vice versa. Besides sparking the interminable debate about which OS is better, that gives manufacturers opportunities to borrow from their rivals, which Samsung appears willing to do.
Samsung is preparing an update for the call log on One UI 9 that would make it function like the one on iOS 26. The app will start listing calls made through third-party apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram.
The new feature is based on new capabilities that are part of Google’s Android 17 upgrades, according to a SamMobile report. Google also recently announced a similar change for Android 16 phones.
Currently, the One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a version of the feature that’s compatible only with WhatsApp and Google Meet. Telegram doesn’t appear to be among the supported third-party apps, but it could be added to the list in a future update.
Regardless of whether you like the new call log or not, it could make your life a little better, especially if you use Samsung’s Now Brief feature. Part of this feature are reminders to call people you haven’t talked to in a while, such as family members and other important contacts.
Thanks to the new call log, Now Brief will be able to detect calls made over WhatsApp, Meet, and hopefully other apps. That way, you’ll stop getting prompts to call your parents over the phone if you’ve already talked with them through a third-party app.
Samsung is most likely launching the final version of One UI 9 with its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 phones. However, people with older Galaxy phones will certainly need to wait at least a few weeks after the rumored late July premiere of the foldables.
I hope that the company manages to roll out the update a bit faster this time, including for models that launched before the current Galaxy S26 series.
Samsung will update how the One UI 9 call log works
Samsung is preparing an update for the call log on One UI 9 that would make it function like the one on iOS 26. The app will start listing calls made through third-party apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram.
Third party calls listed in the Samsung Phone app. | Image by SamMobile
The new feature is based on new capabilities that are part of Google’s Android 17 upgrades, according to a SamMobile report. Google also recently announced a similar change for Android 16 phones.
You still have a choice
Currently, the One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a version of the feature that’s compatible only with WhatsApp and Google Meet. Telegram doesn’t appear to be among the supported third-party apps, but it could be added to the list in a future update.
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You can choose to disable the feature. | Image by SamMobile
The mixed call log is enabled by default, but Samsung offers the option to customize or disable it altogether. If you’re running the One UI 9 beta on your phone, you can turn off the feature by following these steps:
- Tap the three-dot button in the top-right corner of the Samsung Phone app
- Tap Settings
- Scroll down and tap Other call settings > Other calling apps
- Choose calls from which third-party apps to appear in the default app’s call history
Fixing other Samsung features
Regardless of whether you like the new call log or not, it could make your life a little better, especially if you use Samsung’s Now Brief feature. Part of this feature are reminders to call people you haven’t talked to in a while, such as family members and other important contacts.
Which version of your calls log you’d prefer?
Thanks to the new call log, Now Brief will be able to detect calls made over WhatsApp, Meet, and hopefully other apps. That way, you’ll stop getting prompts to call your parents over the phone if you’ve already talked with them through a third-party app.
Coming soon, probably
Samsung is most likely launching the final version of One UI 9 with its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 phones. However, people with older Galaxy phones will certainly need to wait at least a few weeks after the rumored late July premiere of the foldables.
I hope that the company manages to roll out the update a bit faster this time, including for models that launched before the current Galaxy S26 series.
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