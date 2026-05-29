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Google Messages about to become a merry place to be

Google Messages is about to become more tolerable for Samsung Messages users.

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Anam Hamid
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No more boring chats. | Image by PhoneArena
With Samsung Messages on its way out, Google Messages has some large shoes to fill. And boy, is it trying. Google was rumored to be working on customization features, and it looks like they are finally about to roll out.

Custom wallpapers



One of the things that makes Samsung Messages special is the level of customization it offers. After all, why stay stuck with a bland chat window and lifeless message bubbles when you can liven things up with custom colors and backgrounds?

Google Messages already lets you do the former. And now, the finishing touches are being put on a custom wallpaper option, per Android Authority.

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More options



The current "Change colors" option will apparently be replaced with "Chat themes." The new option will let you choose a unique color palette for every chat, along with a wallpaper.

You will be able to select from a built-in wallpaper gallery or set one of your own photos as the background.

If you realize you have gone a bit overboard, you will be able to reset to the default appearance.

The feature seems to be mostly working well, although it doesn't play nicely with dark backgrounds just yet.

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It will likely be enabled for beta users soon.

What other features do you want on Google Messages?
2 Votes

Give them something to hang onto


Samsung Messages will officially shut down in the US in July 2026. Devout users have protested, but with Samsung sidelining its app since 2021, the writing has been on the wall for a while.

While the magic of Samsung Messages will never be fully replicated for loyalists, bringing similar features to Google Messages should ease the transition.

More work needed


It will take a lot more than personalized wallpapers to cheer up Samsung Messages users. Google Messages is clearly on the case, though. 

With the app serving as the default texting app for many Android users, the wishlist for new features is long. But looking at the pace at which Google ships new features, it might only be a matter of time before the company turns its attention to other popular requests.
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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