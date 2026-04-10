Samsung hikes Galaxy Z Fold 7 prices in the US, and the timing is telling
An $80 bump on storage variants tells a bigger story.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung just quietly raised the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the US, and while the bump might seem small, the timing tells a much bigger story.
A new report is shedding light on something interesting that's happening over on Samsung's website. Samsung has quietly increased the prices on the 512GB and 1TB variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the United States, and this might not be as surprising as it seems at first glance.
This is not coming out of nowhere, either. Earlier this month, Samsung hiked prices on the higher storage variants of the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Galaxy S25 Edge in South Korea. At the time, the weak Korean Won was cited as the reason back then. However, now that the same increase has reached the US, it feels less like a currency adjustment and more like a deliberate pricing play.
Here is the part that really caught my attention. Just days ago, leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices surfaced at $1,999 for 256GB, $2,199 for 512GB, and $2,499 for 1TB. Those numbers are now identical to the Z Fold 7's updated pricing. It appears that Samsung is normalizing the Z Fold 8's expected price points before the phone even launches.
I enjoyed my time testing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and our review called it Samsung's most refined foldable ever, and I agree with that. But "refined" still does not make a $2,000 starting price easy to swallow for most people, and pushing the upper storage tiers higher only makes that pill bigger.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 just got pricier
A new report is shedding light on something interesting that's happening over on Samsung's website. Samsung has quietly increased the prices on the 512GB and 1TB variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the United States, and this might not be as surprising as it seems at first glance.
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The 512GB model went from $2,119 to $2,199, and the 1TB version climbed from $2,419 to $2,499. That is an $80 hike on both. The base 256GB model stays at $1,999, so nothing changes there. This is MSRP, so not including any discounts or offers.
Samsung already pulled this in South Korea
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
This is not coming out of nowhere, either. Earlier this month, Samsung hiked prices on the higher storage variants of the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Galaxy S25 Edge in South Korea. At the time, the weak Korean Won was cited as the reason back then. However, now that the same increase has reached the US, it feels less like a currency adjustment and more like a deliberate pricing play.
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This looks like a preview of Galaxy Z Fold 8 pricing
Here is the part that really caught my attention. Just days ago, leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices surfaced at $1,999 for 256GB, $2,199 for 512GB, and $2,499 for 1TB. Those numbers are now identical to the Z Fold 7's updated pricing. It appears that Samsung is normalizing the Z Fold 8's expected price points before the phone even launches.
It seems that instead of hitting buyers with sticker shock in July, Samsung is conditioning the market right now. And with reports that the company is using the older M13 display material instead of the newer, brighter M14 just to keep prices from climbing further, Samsung clearly knows it is testing what people will be willing to pay.
What matters most to you when choosing storage on a $2,000 phone?
Foldable prices keep getting harder to justify
I enjoyed my time testing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and our review called it Samsung's most refined foldable ever, and I agree with that. But "refined" still does not make a $2,000 starting price easy to swallow for most people, and pushing the upper storage tiers higher only makes that pill bigger.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to arrive around late July with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery, 45W charging, and improved cameras. Those are solid upgrades. But if Samsung keeps nudging prices up while cutting costs on things like the display panel, it is going to run into a credibility problem, especially with the foldable iPhone expected to show up this fall.
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