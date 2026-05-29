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Meta may ditch Ray-Ban for its next line of smart glasses

The most productive partnership in the AI glasses world may get disrupted.

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Ilia Temelkov
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Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 with the Wayfarer design.
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2). | Image by Meta
Meta is the undisputed leader in the nascent AI-powered smart glasses market, and that is unlikely to change even after Samsung and Google join the space later this year. That success was at least partially attributed to Meta’s partnership with EssilorLuxottica, but it appears that the relationship between the two companies could change very soon.

New Meta smart glasses are probably launching soon


Meta appears to be getting ready to launch multiple new AI glasses models in the coming months. The company’s plans were revealed by newly published FCC filings, which usually mean a release is imminent.

Meta’s FCC filing. | Image by Lowpass - Meta may ditch Ray-Ban for its next line of smart glasses
Meta’s FCC filing. | Image by Lowpass


According to the documents, which were first reported by Lowpass, Meta is preparing to launch four new models. They are going with model names G4QM, G4QR, G4QB, and G4QS. Unfortunately, no further details are revealed from the heavily redacted documents.

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Is this the end of the Ray-Ban Meta?



A big revelation is coming from the mere fact that Meta has done the FCC filings. Until now, all but one of the FCC applications for the joint smart glasses models were filed by EssilorLuxottica. The sole exception was the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses.

That could mean several things, including the launch of another display model. However, it could also suggest a line of glasses that only bear Meta’s brand or even a new hardware partner.

What smart glasses would you consider buying?
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Growing competition


Meta may have the advantage of being early in this market, but that could be quickly overshadowed by its competitors. Samsung and Google are finally launching their Android XR glasses later this fall, and they'll likely sell them as the perfect accessory for hardware people already own.

Apple is rumored to start selling its own smart glasses by the beginning of next year, which would put even more pressure on Meta. In that context, leaving the Ray-Ban brand behind doesn’t sound like the best idea.

Design is important


Choosing smart glasses feels even more of a big deal than choosing your smartphone. Personally, I feel having Meta’s AI on my face is an enormous tradeoff, but the Ray-Ban design makes it worth it. If that gets lost, I can’t imagine many people flocking to get their Facebook- or Instagram-powered glasses anytime soon.
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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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