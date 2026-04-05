Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
This is an extremely surprising new deal... that's unlikely to last long.
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This is without a doubt one of the best Android tablets available today. | Image by PhoneArena
If you like to consider yourself a professional bargain hunter, you've probably noticed that good mobile tech deals have become a lot harder to come by than usual over the last couple of months or so. Although I obviously can't be certain of the reason behind this change, it's safe to assume it has a little something to do with the continuous and drastic increase in memory chip costs, which seems to have forced multiple manufacturers to raise their device prices of late.
Luckily, that hasn't happened with any of Samsung's products released before 2026 (at least outside of South Korea)... just yet, and out of nowhere, one such product has even scored a rare discount (with no strings attached) on the company's official US website.
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Yes, the Galaxy Tab S11 is surprisingly marked down by a cool 150 bucks from its $799.99, $859.99, and $979.99 list prices in 128, 256, and 512GB storage variants, respectively. And no, you don't need to trade anything in... this time around to save big on one of the best Android tablets in the world.
Perhaps the most surprising thing about this awesome new Samsung Store deal is that it only applies to the "vanilla" Tab S11, with the larger, more impressive, and more expensive Tab S11 Ultra costing the same old (excessive) $1,199.99 and up at the time of this writing.
While I believe the non-Ultra Galaxy Tab S11 is normally pretty excessively priced as well, its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, 12GB RAM count, massive 8,400mAh battery capable of charging at blazing fast 45W speeds, and razor-thin 5.5mm design become incredibly hard to beat (and turn down) at $649.99 and up.
Just think about Apple's latest 11-inch iPad Pro, which typically starts at $999 and very rarely goes below $899. Granted, that thing packs an M5 processor that absolutely destroys the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip inside the Tab S11 in terms of raw power, but at the same time, only one of these two devices comes with a stylus included in its regular price, and that's Samsung's S Pen-wielding 11-inch giant.
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