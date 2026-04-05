Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required

While I believe the non-Ultrais normally pretty excessively priced as well, its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology, 12GB RAM count, massive 8,400mAh battery capable of charging at blazing fast 45W speeds, and razor-thin 5.5mm design become incredibly hard to beat (and turn down) at $649.99 and up.