Lifelike iPhone 18 Pro images show demotion to secondary flagship status
Is Dark Cherry the only exciting thing about the iPhone 18 Pro?
iPhone 18 Pro dummy units. | Image by Sonny Dickson
Even before release, the rumored foldable iPhone Ultra is already the iPhone of the year. And that's not just because Samsung and other Android makers have decided to imitate its design. No, sir. There's just something special about a foldable phone arriving exactly seven years late to the party. If you are an iOS loyalist who has been holding out for a bendy screen, there's plenty to be excited about. The opposite is true if you were hoping for a major shake-up with the iPhone 18 Pro.
Reliable tipster Sonny Dickson recently shared images of iPhone 18 Pro mockup units in rumored Dark Gray, Silver, Dark Cherry, and Light Blue hues. The Dark Cherry looks particularly striking and might just match the popularity of the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro.
Of course, Apple will sprinkle minor changes here and there. For instance, the iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to be slightly taller, wider, and thicker than the outgoing model. That probably translates to a bigger battery.
However, these tweaks are expected to be minor enough that your iPhone 17 Pro cases might still fit just fine.
The iPhone 18 Pro could also be the first iPhone in four years to have a smaller Dynamic Island. And while early rumors pointed to a more unified rear design, that doesn't seem to be panning out.
With Apple throwing all its love at the iPhone Ultra, it's no wonder the iPhone 18 Pro is feeling a little neglected in the design department. After all, Apple would likely want most of its buyers to spring for the $2,000 iPhone Ultra.
That said, Apple isn't really known for refreshing the design every year. Seeing as Apple only just switched to a horizontal camera bar last year, it's wishful thinking to hope for another massive change this year.
Where have I seen this before?
iPhone 18 Pro dummy units. | Image by Sonny Dickson
Reliable tipster Sonny Dickson recently shared images of iPhone 18 Pro mockup units in rumored Dark Gray, Silver, Dark Cherry, and Light Blue hues. The Dark Cherry looks particularly striking and might just match the popularity of the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro.
That's about the only thing that feels noticeably new, though. Apart from the fresh coat of paint, the iPhone 18 Pro looks like a carbon copy of the iPhone 17 Pro.
The new devices look a lot like the current ones. | Image by Sonny Dickson
Subtle changes
Of course, Apple will sprinkle minor changes here and there. For instance, the iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to be slightly taller, wider, and thicker than the outgoing model. That probably translates to a bigger battery.
The camera plateau could grow 3% thicker, with the individual units taking up a bit more real estate and protruding slightly more.
However, these tweaks are expected to be minor enough that your iPhone 17 Pro cases might still fit just fine.
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What are you excited about with the iPhone 18 Pro?
Other likely design upgrades
The iPhone 18 Pro could also be the first iPhone in four years to have a smaller Dynamic Island. And while early rumors pointed to a more unified rear design, that doesn't seem to be panning out.
Maybe we have the iPhone Ultra to blame for the stagnation.
Only one main character
With Apple throwing all its love at the iPhone Ultra, it's no wonder the iPhone 18 Pro is feeling a little neglected in the design department. After all, Apple would likely want most of its buyers to spring for the $2,000 iPhone Ultra.
That said, Apple isn't really known for refreshing the design every year. Seeing as Apple only just switched to a horizontal camera bar last year, it's wishful thinking to hope for another massive change this year.
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