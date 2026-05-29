Lifelike iPhone 18 Pro images show demotion to secondary flagship status

iPhone 18

iPhone 17

Other likely design upgrades

iPhone 18

Only one main character

iPhone 18

ThePro could also be the first iPhone in four years to have a smaller Dynamic Island. And while early rumors pointed to a more unified rear design, that doesn't seem to be panning out.Maybe we have the iPhone Ultra to blame for the stagnation.With Apple throwing all its love at the iPhone Ultra, it's no wonder thePro is feeling a little neglected in the design department. After all, Apple would likely want most of its buyers to spring for the $2,000 iPhone Ultra.That said, Apple isn't really known for refreshing the design every year. Seeing as Apple only just switched to a horizontal camera bar last year, it's wishful thinking to hope for another massive change this year.