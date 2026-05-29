Acer is coming for the Galaxy Tab, and it picked a clever way to do it
Acer's Iconia Duo trio lands stateside this summer, but one model isn't what it seems.
Acer Iconia Duo S14. | Image by Acer
Computex 2026 has not officially opened yet, and Acer is already piling on new hardware. Front and center is something for anyone who has ever wanted a big Android tablet without Samsung's logo on the back.
Tablets were not the only reveal, either. Acer also showed off a set of AR glasses and Gemini-powered AI glasses.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and its 14.6-inch panel sit at the pricey premium end, while most rivals stop well short. An OLED Acer with a modern chip, a roomy 3:2 screen and a confirmed US release is a real alternative, not just a tablet you admire from afar.
Acer has nailed the easy half: a lovely screen, sensible chips, and a tablet I can actually buy in the US. Until big Android tablets sort out the software, though, even the prettiest 14.2-inch OLED is just a sharper way to watch the apps come up short.
Think I am being unfair to Android tablets? Change my mind over on X and Threads.
What Acer just announcedAcer announced three new Iconia Duo tablets ahead of the show, which kicks off on June 2. The whole line leans on a new 3:2 aspect ratio, a squarer screen shape that gives you more vertical room for reading, notes and side-by-side apps.
Better still, these are not Asia-only teases. Acer confirmed a North America launch, with the cheaper models landing in August and the flagship following in September.
Tablets were not the only reveal, either. Acer also showed off a set of AR glasses and Gemini-powered AI glasses.
Acer Iconia Duo S12. | Image by Acer
Acer Iconia Duo S14, S12 and D12 specs
Across the lineup you get up to 10 hours of battery and microSD support up to 1 TB. The S14 is the clear headliner, and a 14.2-inch OLED running a Dimensity 8300 is a properly capable midrange combo, one we have already pegged as a safe bet for years of use.
One thing to watch on the middle model: the S12 keeps the lovely OLED screen but steps down to the slower Dimensity 7400, so it is not simply a shrunken S14.
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- Iconia Duo S14: 14.2-inch 2.8K OLED, MediaTek Dimensity 8300, Android 16, North America in September
- Iconia Duo S12: 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED, MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Android 16, North America in August
- Iconia Duo D12: 12.2-inch 2400x1600 LCD, MediaTek Helio G99, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, North America in August
The Acer Iconia Duo lineup. | Images by Acer
Why this matters for Android tablet fansBig-screen Android tablets are a thinner field than you would expect, which is exactly why the S14 stands out. Samsung basically owns this corner of the market, to the point where almost no other Android maker bothers building slates this large.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and its 14.6-inch panel sit at the pricey premium end, while most rivals stop well short. An OLED Acer with a modern chip, a roomy 3:2 screen and a confirmed US release is a real alternative, not just a tablet you admire from afar.
Acer is coming for the Galaxy Tab, and it picked a clever way to do it
The spec sheet looks great, so why am I not tempted?I will be straight with you: I do not own an Android tablet, and the Iconia Duo is not about to change that. My foldable already covers the bigger-screen craving, and it does it while still folding down into my pocket.
The one time a tablet truly won me over, it was an iPad, and the reason was software, not hardware. Android tablet apps still trail behind, and that gap stings most in video editing, the one job where I would pick a tablet over a foldable.
Acer has nailed the easy half: a lovely screen, sensible chips, and a tablet I can actually buy in the US. Until big Android tablets sort out the software, though, even the prettiest 14.2-inch OLED is just a sharper way to watch the apps come up short.
Think I am being unfair to Android tablets? Change my mind over on X and Threads.
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