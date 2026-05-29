Acer is coming for the Galaxy Tab, and it picked a clever way to do it

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Across the lineup you get up to 10 hours of battery and microSD support up to 1 TB. The S14 is the clear headliner, and a 14.2-inch OLED running a Dimensity 8300 is a properly capable midrange combo, one we have already pegged as a safe bet for years of use.One thing to watch on the middle model: the S12 keeps the lovely OLED screen but steps down to the slower Dimensity 7400, so it is not simply a shrunken S14.