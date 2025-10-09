iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Epic new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 cheaper than ever before

Yes, the small version of Samsung's 2024-released smartwatch with no cellular connectivity is somehow more affordable now than during Amazon's Prime Day festival.

Can the Galaxy Watch 7 be a smart buy after Samsung's release of both a "regular" new Galaxy Watch 8 and an extra-stylish Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, as well as a rehashed version of the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra a couple of months back?

Absolutely, especially if you consider the very few (and the very modest) discounts offered by retailers like Amazon and Samsung itself on those three 2025 timepieces so far. In contrast, the 2024-released Galaxy Watch 7 is amazingly marked down by a hefty 100 bucks from a regular starting price of $249.99 right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$100 off (40%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, No Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

This is a post-Prime Day deal undoubtedly good for a very limited time on a 40mm model in a green colorway sans 4G LTE connectivity, and no, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to maximize your savings ahead of the always challenging holiday season.

Believe it or not, this is the highest ever discount available on this particular Galaxy Watch 7 variant (at least without an obligatory device trade-in), and yes, I am including Amazon's Prime Day offers from earlier this week in that comparison.

It's pretty clear that you have to hurry to be able to take advantage of Amazon's latest and greatest promotion on what's still one of the best smartwatches out there. And yes, the e-commerce giant is also discounting the 44mm Bluetooth-only and the cellular-enabled versions of the Galaxy Watch 7 in both 40 and 44mm sizes, but those price cuts are all much less impressive.


At its new record low price, this bad boy decidedly enters the ultra-affordable territory of the significantly humbler Galaxy Watch FE while undercutting the likes of Google's Pixel Watch 3 and the Apple Watch SE 2.

Way cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung's main 2024 rival for the Apple Watch Series 10 doesn't exactly shine in the battery life department, as proven by our comprehensive Galaxy Watch 7 review, but it does come packing loads of useful health monitoring tools and fancy sensors while also sporting a decidedly high-quality AMOLED touchscreen. In short, the value proposition is simply unbeatable... for a limited time, at least.

Epic new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 cheaper than ever before

