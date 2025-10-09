Epic new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 cheaper than ever before
Yes, the small version of Samsung's 2024-released smartwatch with no cellular connectivity is somehow more affordable now than during Amazon's Prime Day festival.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can the Galaxy Watch 7 be a smart buy after Samsung's release of both a "regular" new Galaxy Watch 8 and an extra-stylish Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, as well as a rehashed version of the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra a couple of months back?
Absolutely, especially if you consider the very few (and the very modest) discounts offered by retailers like Amazon and Samsung itself on those three 2025 timepieces so far. In contrast, the 2024-released Galaxy Watch 7 is amazingly marked down by a hefty 100 bucks from a regular starting price of $249.99 right now.
This is a post-Prime Day deal undoubtedly good for a very limited time on a 40mm model in a green colorway sans 4G LTE connectivity, and no, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to maximize your savings ahead of the always challenging holiday season.
Believe it or not, this is the highest ever discount available on this particular Galaxy Watch 7 variant (at least without an obligatory device trade-in), and yes, I am including Amazon's Prime Day offers from earlier this week in that comparison.
It's pretty clear that you have to hurry to be able to take advantage of Amazon's latest and greatest promotion on what's still one of the best smartwatches out there. And yes, the e-commerce giant is also discounting the 44mm Bluetooth-only and the cellular-enabled versions of the Galaxy Watch 7 in both 40 and 44mm sizes, but those price cuts are all much less impressive.
This is just one of the Galaxy Watch 7's many useful health and wellness tracking tools. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
At its new record low price, this bad boy decidedly enters the ultra-affordable territory of the significantly humbler Galaxy Watch FE while undercutting the likes of Google's Pixel Watch 3 and the Apple Watch SE 2.
Way cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung's main 2024 rival for the Apple Watch Series 10 doesn't exactly shine in the battery life department, as proven by our comprehensive Galaxy Watch 7 review, but it does come packing loads of useful health monitoring tools and fancy sensors while also sporting a decidedly high-quality AMOLED touchscreen. In short, the value proposition is simply unbeatable... for a limited time, at least.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
09 Oct, 2025Epic new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 cheaper than ever before
07 Oct, 2025This incredible Galaxy Watch FE deal is not just for Samsung's most devoted fans
30 Sep, 2025Forget about the Galaxy Watch 8 and take advantage of this extraordinary Galaxy Watch FE deal ASAP!
28 Sep, 2025Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
25 Sep, 2025The 2023-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a 2025 must-buy at these amazing prices
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: