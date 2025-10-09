Epic new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 cheaper than ever before





Galaxy Watch 7 is amazingly marked down by a hefty 100 bucks from a regular starting price of $249.99 right now. Absolutely, especially if you consider the very few (and the very modest ) discounts offered by retailers like Amazon and Samsung itself on those three 2025 timepieces so far. In contrast, the 2024-releasedis amazingly marked down by a hefty 100 bucks from a regular starting price of $249.99 right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $100 off (40%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty, No Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





This is a post- Prime Day deal undoubtedly good for a very limited time on a 40mm model in a green colorway sans 4G LTE connectivity, and no, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to maximize your savings ahead of the always challenging holiday season.





Galaxy Watch 7 in both 40 and 44mm sizes, but those price cuts are all much less impressive. It's pretty clear that you have to hurry to be able to take advantage of Amazon's latest and greatest promotion on what's still one of the best smartwatches out there. And yes, the e-commerce giant is also discounting the 44mm Bluetooth-only and the cellular-enabled versions of thein both 40 and 44mm sizes, but those price cuts are all much less impressive.













Galaxy Watch 8 , Samsung's main 2024 rival for the , but it does come packing loads of useful health monitoring tools and fancy sensors while also sporting a decidedly high-quality AMOLED touchscreen. In short, the value proposition is simply unbeatable... for a limited time, at least. Way cheaper than the, Samsung's main 2024 rival for the Apple Watch Series 10 doesn't exactly shine in the battery life department, as proven by our comprehensive Galaxy Watch 7 review , but it does come packing loads of useful health monitoring tools and fancy sensors while also sporting a decidedly high-quality AMOLED touchscreen. In short, the value proposition is simply unbeatable... for a limited time, at least.



