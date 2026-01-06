Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Galaxy Watch 7 is now at a price you just can't miss

LTE connectivity, a large 44mm case, and now, a huge 43% discount at Amazon!

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A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7, showing the weather widget on the wearable.
View now at Amazon
Looking for a new Galaxy smartwatch? Well, the Galaxy Watch 8 might look like the perfect choice, but users looking for a solid bargain should consider the Watch 7 instead. Right now, Amazon is selling the 44mm variant with LTE connectivity for a smashing 43% off its original price, knocking it under the $190 mark.

Grab the Galaxy Watch 7 for $143 off

$143 off (43%)
Looking for a quality smartwatch with Galaxy AI features, a comfortable design, and a very affordable price? Grab the Galaxy Watch 7! Right now, Amazon is offering the 44mm variant with LTE on deck at a massive 43% off. The promo is only available on the model in Green, so keep that in mind.
Buy at Amazon
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Sure, this isn’t the latest Samsung wearable, but it’s still worth checking out. After all, who wouldn’t want to save $143 on a premium timepiece with all the features you could need? Don’t waste time and grab this bargain before it’s too late.

The Galaxy Watch 7 features a stylish design, quality build, and a very comfortable fit. It’s also significantly more lightweight than the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra, making it easy to wear all night.

What about the touchscreen? You’re getting a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen with Always-On functionality and great brightness. The more contemporary Watch 8 series boasts an even brighter screen for better outdoor visibility. Still, at 2,000 nits, the Watch 7 is more than sufficient for most users.

The wearable boasts a slew of features, too. You get advanced workout tracking, heart rate measurements, sleep insights, and more. What’s more, it comes with some Galaxy AI features. For instance, AI analyzes sensor information and gives you personalized insights to improve your workout routine.

As if that’s not enough, GPS has also been improved. This wearable supports dual-band GPS, delivering more accurate positioning info in densely populated areas. That said, as we’ve mentioned in our Galaxy Watch 7 review, GPS accuracy isn’t always 100% reliable, but it’s still good enough for everyday use.

At the end of the day, the Galaxy Watch 7 still holds its own against the best smartwatches for Android lovers. And now, you can get it at a much lower price thanks to Amazon’s latest offer.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
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21 Feb, 2026
New Walmart promo turns the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) into a total bestseller
04 Feb, 2026
Grab the feature-rich Galaxy Watch 7 at up to 33% off with this bestselling offer
27 Jan, 2026
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this epic Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal
13 Jan, 2026
Grab the budget Galaxy Watch FE at an irresistible price
06 Jan, 2026
The Galaxy Watch 7 is now at a price you just can't miss
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