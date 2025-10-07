Amazon is making the Pixel Watch 4 even less appealing with these sizzling hot Pixel Watch 3 deals
Instead of waiting around for Google's newest smartwatch to score its first discount, you should probably go for last year's Pixel Watch at a new record low price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The big day(s) have arrived for Amazon Prime members and bargain hunters in general, but while some recently unveiled products like Google's Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL are on sale at their first-ever discounts, a few other devices that may have been at the top of your holiday shopping lists seem like they will continue to keep you waiting for a good deal.
That's the case for the Pixel Watch 4, for instance, which is still on pre-order at its regular prices of $349.99 and up ahead of an October 9 release. Fortunately for cash-strapped fans of Wear OS-powered smartwatches, the Pixel Watch 3 is not only still around, but currently available at new record low prices for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2025 extravaganza.
While the member-exclusive sales event is technically scheduled to run both today (October 7) and tomorrow (October 8), I have a pretty strong suspicion that the best Pixel Watch 3 discounts are not going to last that long. That's because you can only save 80 bucks on a non-4G LTE-enabled variant with a 41mm polished silver aluminum case and porcelain band, and $81.50 on the exact same color combination in a 45mm size.
If those discounts sound a little underwhelming, you might not be familiar with how the Pixel Watch 3's original prices were permanently reduced to $249.99 and $299.99 in those two versions after the Pixel Watch 4's announcement. The same is true for the Pixel Watch 3's cellular-capable models, which are typically available for $349.99 and $399.99 in 41 and 45mm sizes respectively nowadays, with Amazon's latest Prime Day edition slashing an additional 115 bucks or so in one color option each.
A heart rate monitor is far from the only useful sensor present on the Pixel Watch 3. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
In short, you should probably hurry if you want to maximize your savings on one of the greatest smartwatches you can pair with an Android phone today, which by the way is really not much humbler (or very different) from its considerably costlier successor.
No, the battery life is not great, as evidenced in our in-depth Pixel Watch 3 review last year, but the circular AMOLED touchscreen is an absolute stunner, the health monitoring tool set pretty comprehensive (and decently accurate), and the long-term software support about as awesome as it could be.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: