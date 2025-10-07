Amazon is making the Pixel Watch 4 even less appealing with these sizzling hot Pixel Watch 3 deals





That's the case for the That's the case for the Pixel Watch 4 , for instance, which is still on pre-order at its regular prices of $349.99 and up ahead of an October 9 release. Fortunately for cash-strapped fans of Wear OS-powered smartwatches, the Pixel Watch 3 is not only still around, but currently available at new record low prices for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2025 extravaganza.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) $79 off (32%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Porcelain Band, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $82 off (27%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Porcelain Band, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) $113 off (32%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Rose Quartz Band, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $115 off (29%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Hazel Aluminum Case, Hazel Band, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





While the member-exclusive sales event is technically scheduled to run both today (October 7) and tomorrow (October 8), I have a pretty strong suspicion that the best Pixel Watch 3 discounts are not going to last that long. That's because you can only save 80 bucks on a non-4G LTE-enabled variant with a 41mm polished silver aluminum case and porcelain band, and $81.50 on the exact same color combination in a 45mm size.

Pixel Watch 3 's original prices were permanently reduced to $249.99 and $299.99 in those two versions after the Pixel Watch 4 's announcement. The same is true for the Pixel Watch 3 's cellular-capable models, which are typically available for $349.99 and $399.99 in 41 and 45mm sizes respectively nowadays, with Amazon's latest If those discounts sound a little underwhelming, you might not be familiar with how the's original prices were permanently reduced to $249.99 and $299.99 in those two versions after the's announcement. The same is true for the's cellular-capable models, which are typically available for $349.99 and $399.99 in 41 and 45mm sizes respectively nowadays, with Amazon's latest Prime Day edition slashing an additional 115 bucks or so in one color option each.









In short, you should probably hurry if you want to maximize your savings on one of the greatest smartwatches you can pair with an Android phone today, which by the way is really not much humbler (or very different) from its considerably costlier successor.





last year, but the circular AMOLED touchscreen is an absolute stunner, the health monitoring tool set pretty comprehensive (and decently accurate), and the long-term software support about as awesome as it could be. No, the battery life is not great, as evidenced in our in-depth Pixel Watch 3 review last year, but the circular AMOLED touchscreen is an absolute stunner, the health monitoring tool set pretty comprehensive (and decently accurate), and the long-term software support about as awesome as it could be.



