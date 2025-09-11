Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic drops to an unbeatable price after limited-time $140 discount

The watch is among the best on the market and is a top choice for Galaxy users who need a feature-rich wearable with a sleek design.

If you're a Galaxy fan in the market for a new stylish smartwatch, you're probably eyeing the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, one of Samsung's latest smartwatches.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Save $140 at Woot!

$359 99
$499 99
$140 off (28%)
Woot is offering a massive $140 discount on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic right now, allowing you to score one for only $359.99. The watch is among the best on the market, packing a sleek design and a plethora of features. It's unmissable at this price, so don't miss out!
Buy at Woot

Well, the time to get one has come. Woot is currently offering a $140 discount on this beauty, allowing you to score one for only $359.99. You'll also get a one year manufacturer's warranty, giving you peace of mind that you'll be taken care of in case something goes wrong with your fancy timepiece.

Act fast, though! Deals like these usually expire quickly. And this is definitely one you don't want to miss. After all, it's not every day you get the chance to snag a smartwatch worth $499.99 for just south of $360. Also, you can rarely grab a device at Woot that comes with the standard one-year manufacturer's warranty, as most of the deals offer only the retailer's 90-day limited guarantee.

But, you see, it’s not just the offer that’s enticing, as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now, packing a tremendous amount of value at its current price.

Its look may be a huge deviation from the round design of its predecessors, but it can still complement both an expensive suit or casual attire. Then there's also the iconic rotating bezel, which allows for faster navigation through the menus.

Speaking of menus, there are a gazillion of them here. The watch runs on Wear OS, which means it's quite customizable and provides access to the Google Play Store, where you can download third-party apps directly to your timepiece.

Since it's a premium Samsung smartwatch, it's also loaded with health tracking features, including a new fancy running coach. Meanwhile, its 445 mAh battery has enough power to last you a day to a day and a half on a single charge.

So, when we factor in everything, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a no-brainer at its current price. Therefore, don't miss out — save now!

