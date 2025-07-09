Samsung is pulling an Apple with the 'new' Galaxy Watch Ultra





That's kind of what's happening with the Galaxy Watch Ultra today, which is getting a fourth color option and very few other notable upgrades and improvements over last year's first-ever rugged Samsung timepiece.

This is not the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2





8 and Watch 8 Classic to be joined to market by a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 . But when it comes to smartwatch branding and launch schedules in this industry, Samsung is far more unpredictable than with its high-end phones, as proven by the disappearance of the Pro model after 2022's If you ask me, it would have made a lot more sense for the Galaxy Watchand WatchClassic to be joined to market by a Galaxy Watch Ultra. But when it comes to smartwatch branding and launch schedules in this industry, Samsung is far more unpredictable than with its high-end phones, as proven by the disappearance of the Pro model after 2022's Galaxy Watch 5 family and the absence of a Classic version from last year's Galaxy Watch 7 lineup.





This time around, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is not getting a proper sequel, possibly because Samsung's first-gen Apple Watch rival was simply too good to be upgraded so soon.









It remains to be seen, of course, if a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (with that moniker) will come out next year, but for the time being, it's important to point out that the "new" Galaxy Watch Ultra offers 64 gigs of internal storage space compared to the original model's 32GB. That's certainly better than changing absolutely nothing about an existing product, and although I'm merely speculating here, something tells me this upgrade is connected to Samsung's One UI 8 Watch update.

The brand-new OS version, based on Google's Wear OS 6 (which is itself based on Android 16 ), will be loaded up on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra right off the bat while obviously being set to expand to older Samsung smartwatches before long as well.





From a cosmetic standpoint, the biggest (or rather only) change is the addition of a Titanium Blue paint job to a color palette previously composed of Titanium White, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gray flavors. That means there are now four titanium finishes to choose from, which is definitely nice... even though it's a little odd that black is still not an option.





Everything else seems to be the same old, same old, including a single 47mm case size, standalone 4G LTE connectivity offered as standard, and a $649.99 recommended price in the US, although in the absence of a full and official spec sheet, I'm going to hold out hope that other small but potentially important tweaks will come to light soon.

Should you get the (not really) new Galaxy Watch Ultra?





For the time being, probably not. Certainly not on pre-order at the aforementioned $649.99 price when the "old" Galaxy Watch Ultra is on sale for a whopping 325 bucks less than that for Amazon Prime members





Yes, this seems like a most unfortunate time to unveil a rehashed smartwatch, especially when you look at the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic's "cushion" (read squircle) design and realize that the Galaxy Watch Ultra's unique identity is... no longer that unique.



Of course, Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sales event will conclude soon, and if the original Galaxy Watch Ultra goes away or back up to its list price, this "new" version with more storage and a decidedly eye-catching blue hue will become one of the best smartwatches to buy in 2025, especially for lovers of the great outdoors... and Android phones





Like its ultra-thin and stylish new cousins, the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is set for a July 25 commercial release following today's pre-order start in "select markets" around the world.

