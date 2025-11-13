Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Killer 32% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 7 the perfect wrist companion

Don't wait for Black Friday — this Wear OS smartwatch is already much cheaper.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Watch 7 on a person's wrist.
View now at Amazon
Looking for a cheap way to complete your Samsung ecosystem ahead of Black Friday? Well, this is your chance — the Galaxy Watch 7 has dropped under $170 at Amazon, making it a no-brainer you’ll want to grab fast. For context, that’s a huge 32% off its original price. And here’s the real kicker: the bargain is live on both 40mm color variants.

The Galaxy Watch 7, 40mm: 32% off now

$80 off (32%)
The Galaxy Watch 7 is a very tempting choice at 32% off its original price. Although it's not the latest or most impressive Galaxy wearable, the device strikes the perfect balance between functionality and style, and that 32% discount only makes it more attractive.
Buy at Amazon

Will this deal last a long time? We have no idea, but we think you should act fast if you want to save. By the way, we’ve also checked prices at Walmart and Best Buy, and both merchants currently sell the wearable at a higher price.

Granted, the Galaxy Watch 7 isn’t the most contemporary unit Samsung has launched — the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup has been around for several months. But it still impresses with its 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen and comfortable fit.

And, of course, the Samsung watch packs all sorts of high-class features. You’re getting all the basics, including heart rate and workout tracking, and sleep insights. Aside from those, it packs a special Race feature. This one continuously tracks your workout routines and measures your performance against previous activities. That’s not a must-have extra for everyone, but those who need that extra bit of motivation will certainly appreciate it.

As we’ve pointed out in our Galaxy Watch 7 review, you even get some AI-powered workout suggestions and health information, tailored to you specifically. Factor in the dual-band GPS that’s particularly useful in densely populated areas, and you’ve got a very well-rounded timepiece.

Is the Galaxy Watch 7 the best Wear OS device? Probably not, but it’s really hard to argue against it at its current price. If you don’t mind the fact that it’s not the latest or greatest, now’s the perfect time to grab it at a serious discount. Save 32% at Amazon while it lasts.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15188 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
125 stories
13 Nov, 2025
Killer 32% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 7 the perfect wrist companion
12 Nov, 2025
At an unprecedented $100 off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is an unbeatable holiday bargain right now Get this unmissable Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal before it's too late! Better-than-Black Friday deal slashes an incredible $280 off Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)
05 Nov, 2025
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 9

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Google is deprioritizing Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Huawei is about to get banned in the EU
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless