Killer 32% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 7 the perfect wrist companion
Don't wait for Black Friday — this Wear OS smartwatch is already much cheaper.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Watch 7 has dropped under $170 at Amazon, making it a no-brainer you’ll want to grab fast. For context, that’s a huge 32% off its original price. And here’s the real kicker: the bargain is live on both 40mm color variants.Looking for a cheap way to complete your Samsung ecosystem ahead of Black Friday? Well, this is your chance — the
Will this deal last a long time? We have no idea, but we think you should act fast if you want to save. By the way, we’ve also checked prices at Walmart and Best Buy, and both merchants currently sell the wearable at a higher price.
And, of course, the Samsung watch packs all sorts of high-class features. You’re getting all the basics, including heart rate and workout tracking, and sleep insights. Aside from those, it packs a special Race feature. This one continuously tracks your workout routines and measures your performance against previous activities. That’s not a must-have extra for everyone, but those who need that extra bit of motivation will certainly appreciate it.
Is the Galaxy Watch 7 the best Wear OS device? Probably not, but it’s really hard to argue against it at its current price. If you don’t mind the fact that it’s not the latest or greatest, now’s the perfect time to grab it at a serious discount. Save 32% at Amazon while it lasts.
Will this deal last a long time? We have no idea, but we think you should act fast if you want to save. By the way, we’ve also checked prices at Walmart and Best Buy, and both merchants currently sell the wearable at a higher price.
Granted, the Galaxy Watch 7 isn’t the most contemporary unit Samsung has launched — the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup has been around for several months. But it still impresses with its 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen and comfortable fit.
And, of course, the Samsung watch packs all sorts of high-class features. You’re getting all the basics, including heart rate and workout tracking, and sleep insights. Aside from those, it packs a special Race feature. This one continuously tracks your workout routines and measures your performance against previous activities. That’s not a must-have extra for everyone, but those who need that extra bit of motivation will certainly appreciate it.
As we’ve pointed out in our Galaxy Watch 7 review, you even get some AI-powered workout suggestions and health information, tailored to you specifically. Factor in the dual-band GPS that’s particularly useful in densely populated areas, and you’ve got a very well-rounded timepiece.
Is the Galaxy Watch 7 the best Wear OS device? Probably not, but it’s really hard to argue against it at its current price. If you don’t mind the fact that it’s not the latest or greatest, now’s the perfect time to grab it at a serious discount. Save 32% at Amazon while it lasts.
Follow us on Google News
13 Nov, 2025Killer 32% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 7 the perfect wrist companion
12 Nov, 2025At an unprecedented $100 off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is an unbeatable holiday bargain right now Get this unmissable Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal before it's too late! Better-than-Black Friday deal slashes an incredible $280 off Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)
05 Nov, 2025The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: