Amazon makes the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE too cheap to ignore after huge $110 discount

The Apple Watch SE 3 might be here at last, but its 2022-released predecessor undeniably seizes the spotlight today with an unprecedented and unbeatable deal.

Apple Watch SE 2
If you don't think you can wait a few more days to get your next smartwatch at a presumably unbeatable Prime Day price, it turns out neither can Amazon. Yes, the e-commerce giant is already selling a number of great wearable devices at impressive discounts (with no strings attached), and perhaps the most remarkable pre-Prime Day deal makes the second-gen Apple Watch SE cheaper than ever before in both 40 and 44mm variants with built-in cellular connectivity.

Released more than three years ago, this is clearly no longer Apple's best budget-friendly intelligent timepiece, so it's obviously not worth $249 and up anymore. Especially with the vastly improved new Apple Watch SE 3 normally priced at, you guessed it, $249 in its most affordable configuration.

Apple Watch SE (2022)

$110 off (37%)
40mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Ink Sport Loop (Small/Medium)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2022)

$110 off (33%)
44mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

But the 4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch SE 2 models that used to cost $299 and $329 back in the day in 40 and 44mm case sizes respectively are now marked down by a whopping 110 bucks, making this 2022-released product a 2025 must-buy for the most cash-strapped iPhone owners out there.

Remember, you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to minimize your smartwatch spending ahead of the fast-approaching holiday season, but you may have to hurry, especially if you think the smaller units are right for your wrist.

That's because the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 with standalone cellular capabilities is only available at $110 off its list price with a Midnight aluminum case and Ink sport loop at the time of this writing, which all but guarantees Amazon's inventory will be wiped out soon. The 44mm variant, meanwhile, can be had in one of two color options at the same towering discount right now, which may not be true for long either.


Bottom line, you should probably waste no time waiting for next week's Prime Big Deal Days event if you think you can settle for the "outdated" design and features of the second-gen Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch SE 3, mind you, looks almost exactly the same as its predecessor at first glance, bringing to the table a few key internal upgrades, but nothing truly groundbreaking.

Recommended Stories

For its newly reduced prices, the Apple Watch SE 2 sports an undeniably impressive Retina LTPO OLED display, as well as decent battery life, excellent water resistance, and a not-too-shabby health monitoring arsenal including tools as diverse and as useful as irregular rhythm notifications, fall detection, crash detection, Emergency SOS, sleep tracking, and cycle tracking.

