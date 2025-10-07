iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Here’s why I find the Galaxy Watch 7 simply unmissable at its lowest price this October Prime Day

The smartwatch is loaded with features, has a premium design, and is perfect for anyone who wants a high-end smartwatch at a price that won't break the bank.

A close-up of the Galaxy Watch 7 on a wrist.
As a Samsung fan and a bargain hunter, I just can’t express my excitement that October Prime Day has dropped the Galaxy Watch 7 to its lowest price.

Yep! That’s right! Samsung’s former flagship smartwatch for non-outdoor enthusiasts is selling at its lowest price once again, thanks to a sweet $91 discount on Amazon. This allows you to grab the 40mm version of this feature-rich timepiece for just under $159, instead of shelling out about $250.

Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth, Cream): Save $91!

$91 off (36%)
October Prime Day has slashed a whole $91 off the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7, dropping it below $159. That's the lowest price I've ever seen for this smartwatch on Amazon, making it a no-brainer for Samsung fans. So, if you're after a premium timepiece loaded with features, this is the perfect choice for you. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, you could argue that this is an older device and that it’d probably be better to get the Galaxy Watch 8 instead. But you know what? That’s the techie in you talking. After all, we as tech enthusiasts always strive to get the latest and greatest gadget, which in this case is the Galaxy Watch 8.

However, if you ask the bargain hunter within you which of the two watches you should get, the answer will surely be the Galaxy Watch 7. And it’s not because the Watch 8 is a bad smartwatch or anything—it’s actually pretty great. Yet why spend more when you could have almost everything Samsung’s latest smartwatch brings, but at an unbeatable price, right? And that’s why the Galaxy Watch 7 is just unmissable right now!

As a premium smartwatch, it has a sleek, high-end design, allowing it to complement every attire, whether it’s shorts and a T-shirt or an expensive suit.

Plus, it’s loaded with features. It runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download various third-party apps directly on it. It also supports NFC, smart notifications, phone calls, and has a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen display. As for health tracking, it boasts all the functionalities you’d expect a premium wearable to have, including dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, and Samsung's body composition analysis.

Actually, there’s only one thing I don’t like about this smartwatch, and that’s its battery life. On one charge, it can last a day to a day and a half, which is okay, I guess, but it’s definitely not ideal. So, this is my only gripe.

But hey, you won’t have any issues with battery life if you’re used to charging your smartwatch every night. So, if you already have the habit of charging your smartwatch overnight and one-day battery life isn’t a problem for you, be sure to score a brand-new Galaxy Watch 7 at its new all-time low price on Amazon now while you can!

