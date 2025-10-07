Here’s why I find the Galaxy Watch 7 simply unmissable at its lowest price this October Prime Day





Sure, you could argue that this is an older device and that it’d probably be better to get the Galaxy Watch 8 .



However, if you ask the bargain hunter within you which of the two watches you should get, the answer will surely be the Galaxy Watch 7 . And it’s not because the Watch 8 is a bad smartwatch or anything—it’s actually pretty great. Yet why spend more when you could have almost everything Samsung’s latest smartwatch brings, but at an unbeatable price, right? And that’s why the Galaxy Watch 7 is just unmissable right now!



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy As a premium smartwatch, it has a sleek, high-end design, allowing it to complement every attire, whether it’s shorts and a T-shirt or an expensive suit.



Plus, it’s loaded with features. It runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download various third-party apps directly on it. It also supports NFC, smart notifications, phone calls, and has a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen display. As for health tracking, it boasts all the functionalities you’d expect a premium wearable to have, including dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, and Samsung's body composition analysis.



Actually, there’s only one thing I don’t like about this smartwatch, and that’s its battery life. On one charge, it can last a day to a day and a half, which is okay, I guess, but it’s definitely not ideal. So, this is my only gripe.



Recommended Stories

