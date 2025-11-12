At an unprecedented $100 off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is an unbeatable holiday bargain right now





But that's where the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 comes in today, fetching as little as $249.99 with no special requirements or strings attached. The only small problem with the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold at that lower-than-ever price by Woot right now is that they're covered by a 90-day instead of a typical 1-year warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $249 99 $349 99 $100 off (29%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite Color, New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot









Interestingly, Amazon actually includes an extended 2-year warranty with the Galaxy Watch 8 , but I think we can all agree that's not worth a full $100 more than the aforementioned price of a Bluetooth-only 40mm variant at Woot. If that sounds too small for your wrist, worry not, as the Amazon-owned e-tailer also sells 44mm units for $279.99 apiece instead of $379.99.

It pretty much goes without saying that you're looking at a never-before-seen deal here, which is technically scheduled to run until Sunday, November 16. But there's clearly a good chance that Woot will run out of inventory well ahead of the promotion's official expiration date, and in fact, the smaller model appears to have already gone out of stock in a white colorway.









That currently leaves you with a choice between white and graphite hues for the 44mm variant and a single graphite flavor available as far as 40mm units are concerned, although everything could obviously change by the time you actually read these lines.





Galaxy Watch 8 is just too good to drop below $249.99 so soon after its commercial debut, basically going up against the (costlier) Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Pixel Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) for the title of best smartwatch available this holiday season for Android smartphone users.




