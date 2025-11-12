At an unprecedented $100 off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is an unbeatable holiday bargain right now
Can you find a better smartwatch at $250 or less today? I don't think so!
As massively discounted as both the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic amazingly are weeks ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2025, I still don't think you can call either of those premium new smartwatches truly affordable.
But that's where the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 comes in today, fetching as little as $249.99 with no special requirements or strings attached. The only small problem with the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold at that lower-than-ever price by Woot right now is that they're covered by a 90-day instead of a typical 1-year warranty.
Interestingly, Amazon actually includes an extended 2-year warranty with the Galaxy Watch 8, but I think we can all agree that's not worth a full $100 more than the aforementioned price of a Bluetooth-only 40mm variant at Woot. If that sounds too small for your wrist, worry not, as the Amazon-owned e-tailer also sells 44mm units for $279.99 apiece instead of $379.99.
It pretty much goes without saying that you're looking at a never-before-seen deal here, which is technically scheduled to run until Sunday, November 16. But there's clearly a good chance that Woot will run out of inventory well ahead of the promotion's official expiration date, and in fact, the smaller model appears to have already gone out of stock in a white colorway.
For its newly reduced price, the Galaxy Watch 8 is a pretty stylish device. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That currently leaves you with a choice between white and graphite hues for the 44mm variant and a single graphite flavor available as far as 40mm units are concerned, although everything could obviously change by the time you actually read these lines.
Should you expect heftier discounts than $100 to be offered on or around Black Friday at the end of the month? Anything is possible, I guess, but I don't see that happening for one very simple reason. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 is just too good to drop below $249.99 so soon after its commercial debut, basically going up against the (costlier) Pixel Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) for the title of best smartwatch available this holiday season for Android smartphone users.
