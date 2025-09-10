Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra is trying to fend off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with its first good deal

One of the best rugged smartwatches available today is finally discounted with no obligatory device trade-in or any other strings attached.

Samsung Deals Wearables WearOS Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Official Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) promotional image
As premature as it might feel to draw such definitive conclusions, the newly unveiled Apple Watch Ultra 3 sure looks like the best smartwatch available right now... for iPhone users passionate about the great outdoors.

Of course, that's not the only good rugged timepiece you can buy this back-to-school season, and if you own an Android handset, you're probably looking at the Galaxy Watch Ultra instead. Normally priced at $649.99, the 2025 edition of Samsung's Apple Watch Ultra rival is discounted for the very first time, at least without an obligatory device trade-in or any other strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

$50 off (8%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS with One UI 8 Watch, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Four Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Unfortunately, you're only going to save 50 bucks on your favorite of the new watch's four color options with Amazon's unprecedented and currently unrivaled deal, but that's obviously still better than no discount at all.

With the Apple Watch Ultra 3 priced at the same extravagant $800 as its robust forerunners, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is likely to sound remarkably affordable... until you remember what kind of discounts the 2024 generation received in recent months.

The 2024 and 2025 editions, mind you, are not just incredibly similar, but almost identical from both a cosmetic standpoint and as far as their internal components and capabilities are concerned. The most notable differences are the newer model's 64GB internal storage space (upgraded from 32 gigs on the original Galaxy Watch Ultra) and the newer One UI 8 Watch software... the 2024 timepiece will naturally get as an over-the-air update soon as well.

The (unsurprising) problem with the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is that you can no longer find it at most major US retailers (at any price), which makes the tweaked 2025 version pretty hard to turn down for Android smartphone owners seeking a premium wearable device with built-in cellular connectivity, solid battery life, excellent health tracking functionality, and a stunning circular AMOLED touchscreen.

