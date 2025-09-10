The 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra is trying to fend off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with its first good deal
One of the best rugged smartwatches available today is finally discounted with no obligatory device trade-in or any other strings attached.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As premature as it might feel to draw such definitive conclusions, the newly unveiled Apple Watch Ultra 3 sure looks like the best smartwatch available right now... for iPhone users passionate about the great outdoors.
Of course, that's not the only good rugged timepiece you can buy this back-to-school season, and if you own an Android handset, you're probably looking at the Galaxy Watch Ultra instead. Normally priced at $649.99, the 2025 edition of Samsung's Apple Watch Ultra rival is discounted for the very first time, at least without an obligatory device trade-in or any other strings attached.
Unfortunately, you're only going to save 50 bucks on your favorite of the new watch's four color options with Amazon's unprecedented and currently unrivaled deal, but that's obviously still better than no discount at all.
With the Apple Watch Ultra 3 priced at the same extravagant $800 as its robust forerunners, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is likely to sound remarkably affordable... until you remember what kind of discounts the 2024 generation received in recent months.
The 2024 and 2025 editions, mind you, are not just incredibly similar, but almost identical from both a cosmetic standpoint and as far as their internal components and capabilities are concerned. The most notable differences are the newer model's 64GB internal storage space (upgraded from 32 gigs on the original Galaxy Watch Ultra) and the newer One UI 8 Watch software... the 2024 timepiece will naturally get as an over-the-air update soon as well.
The (unsurprising) problem with the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is that you can no longer find it at most major US retailers (at any price), which makes the tweaked 2025 version pretty hard to turn down for Android smartphone owners seeking a premium wearable device with built-in cellular connectivity, solid battery life, excellent health tracking functionality, and a stunning circular AMOLED touchscreen.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
10 Sep, 2025The 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra is trying to fend off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with its first good deal
22 Aug, 2025The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is undeniably exciting at $255 off on Amazon
21 Aug, 2025At 60% off, the LTE-ready Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a deal I wouldn’t dream of skipping
19 Aug, 2025My smartwatch pick of the week: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets its first price cut at Walmart
25 Jul, 2025Smashing Amazon deal shaves 50% off the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: