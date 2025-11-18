Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Samsung can't wait until Black Friday to make the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic a holiday steal

One of the best smartwatches out there is on sale at one of its greatest discounts yet.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
If you want to impress your family and friends this Christmas with your sense of style and impeccable taste in wearable technology or put a big smile on the face of your better half with the most thoughtful gift... that won't break the bank, Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal is definitely not to be missed.

The undeniably elegant, super-powerful, and remarkably versatile timepiece (with a rotating bezel) is currently marked down by a massive $100 in both Bluetooth-only and 4G LTE-enabled variants on its manufacturer's official US website.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$399 99
$499 99
$100 off (20%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options
Buy at Samsung


Believe it or not, this is actually not the biggest discount the Wear OS-based smartwatch has received in its relatively short time on the market, but because I know many of you tend to be hesitant about purchasing stuff from Woot (even in brand-new condition), you might be looking at your best money-saving opportunity on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to date.

Unmatched by the likes of Amazon or Best Buy... at the moment, Samsung's unprecedented Galaxy Watch 8 Classic promotion (with no obligatory device trade-in) could remain unbeaten throughout the holiday season... or not. Sometimes, you have to take a leap of faith and trust in a deal's killer appeal even though it's not labeled as a Black Friday affair, and Black Friday 2025 is technically still more than a week away.


At $399.99 instead of $499.99 sans cellular connectivity and $449.99 (down from a $549.99 list price) with built-in 4G LTE support, this is clearly a very appealing smartwatch capable of monitoring everything from your heart rate (all the time) to things like ECG, blood pressure, blood oxygen, sleep quality, sleep apnea, skin temperature, vascular load, and antioxidant index.

Of course, the combination of a big and beautiful AMOLED touchscreen and the aforementioned rotating bezel is quite possibly the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's number one strength (especially at $100 off its regular prices), while the so-called "cushion" design borrowed from the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra family might prove to be the biggest dealbreaker for fans of previous Classic editions. Still, I believe this is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches you can buy this... Black Friday season, and whether or not better deals are around the corner, today's promotion is undeniably awesome.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15235 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
126 stories
18 Nov, 2025
Samsung can't wait until Black Friday to make the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic a holiday steal
13 Nov, 2025
Killer 32% discount makes the Galaxy Watch 7 the perfect wrist companion
12 Nov, 2025
At an unprecedented $100 off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is an unbeatable holiday bargain right now Get this unmissable Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal before it's too late! Better-than-Black Friday deal slashes an incredible $280 off Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless