Samsung can't wait until Black Friday to make the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic a holiday steal
One of the best smartwatches out there is on sale at one of its greatest discounts yet.
If you want to impress your family and friends this Christmas with your sense of style and impeccable taste in wearable technology or put a big smile on the face of your better half with the most thoughtful gift... that won't break the bank, Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal is definitely not to be missed.
The undeniably elegant, super-powerful, and remarkably versatile timepiece (with a rotating bezel) is currently marked down by a massive $100 in both Bluetooth-only and 4G LTE-enabled variants on its manufacturer's official US website.
Believe it or not, this is actually not the biggest discount the Wear OS-based smartwatch has received in its relatively short time on the market, but because I know many of you tend to be hesitant about purchasing stuff from Woot (even in brand-new condition), you might be looking at your best money-saving opportunity on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to date.
Unmatched by the likes of Amazon or Best Buy... at the moment, Samsung's unprecedented Galaxy Watch 8 Classic promotion (with no obligatory device trade-in) could remain unbeaten throughout the holiday season... or not. Sometimes, you have to take a leap of faith and trust in a deal's killer appeal even though it's not labeled as a Black Friday affair, and Black Friday 2025 is technically still more than a week away.
At $399.99 instead of $499.99 sans cellular connectivity and $449.99 (down from a $549.99 list price) with built-in 4G LTE support, this is clearly a very appealing smartwatch capable of monitoring everything from your heart rate (all the time) to things like ECG, blood pressure, blood oxygen, sleep quality, sleep apnea, skin temperature, vascular load, and antioxidant index.
Of course, the combination of a big and beautiful AMOLED touchscreen and the aforementioned rotating bezel is quite possibly the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's number one strength (especially at $100 off its regular prices), while the so-called "cushion" design borrowed from the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra family might prove to be the biggest dealbreaker for fans of previous Classic editions. Still, I believe this is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches you can buy this... Black Friday season, and whether or not better deals are around the corner, today's promotion is undeniably awesome.
