Samsung can't wait until Black Friday to make the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic a holiday steal

Galaxy Watch

8





The undeniably elegant, super-powerful, and remarkably versatile timepiece (with a rotating bezel) is currently marked down by a massive $100 in both Bluetooth-only and 4G LTE-enabled variants on its manufacturer's official US website. The undeniably elegant, super-powerful, and remarkably versatile timepiece (with a rotating bezel) is currently marked down by a massive $100 in both Bluetooth-only and 4G LTE-enabled variants on its manufacturer's official US website.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $399 99 $499 99 $100 off (20%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $449 99 $549 99 $100 off (18%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black and White Color Options Buy at Samsung









not Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to date. Believe it or not, this is actually the biggest discount the Wear OS-based smartwatch has received in its relatively short time on the market, but because I know many of you tend to be hesitant about purchasing stuff from Woot (even in brand-new condition), you might be looking at your best money-saving opportunity on theClassic to date.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic promotion (with no obligatory device trade-in) could remain unbeaten throughout the holiday season... or not. Sometimes, you have to take a leap of faith and trust in a deal's killer appeal even though it's not labeled as a Black Friday affair, and Unmatched by the likes of Amazon or Best Buy... at the moment, Samsung's unprecedentedClassic promotion (with no obligatory device trade-in) could remain unbeaten throughout the holiday season... or not. Sometimes, you have to take a leap of faith and trust in a deal's killer appeal even though it's not labeled as a Black Friday affair, and Black Friday 2025 is technically still more than a week away.









At $399.99 instead of $499.99 sans cellular connectivity and $449.99 (down from a $549.99 list price) with built-in 4G LTE support, this is clearly a very appealing smartwatch capable of monitoring everything from your heart rate (all the time) to things like ECG, blood pressure, blood oxygen, sleep quality, sleep apnea, skin temperature, vascular load, and antioxidant index.





's number one strength (especially at $100 off its regular prices), while the so-called "cushion" design borrowed from the rugged Of course, the combination of a big and beautiful AMOLED touchscreen and the aforementioned rotating bezel is quite possibly the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 's number one strength (especially at $100 off its regular prices), while the so-called "cushion" design borrowed from the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra family might prove to be the biggest dealbreaker for fans of previous Classic editions. Still, I believe this is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches you can buy this... Black Friday season, and whether or not better deals are around the corner, today's promotion is undeniably awesome.





Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint! $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile