This incredible Galaxy Watch FE deal is not just for Samsung's most devoted fans

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in silver
Would you believe me if I told you $100 can get you one of the best smartwatches out there right now... with built-in cellular connectivity? As criminally insane as that may sound, it's somehow true (at least in part) for an undoubtedly limited time at Walmart.

The ultra-affordable smartwatch in question is obviously not very new, but it's not very old either, having seen daylight just last year as Samsung's first (and, so far, only) Fan Edition wearable device. Humbler than both this year's Galaxy Watch 8 family and the 2024-released Galaxy Watch 7 in many key departments, the simply named Galaxy Watch FE used to cost $200 and up, now dropping to as little as a single Benjamin... in a 4G LTE-enabled variant.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$99
$249 99
$151 off (60%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$99
$199 99
$101 off (50%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options
Buy at Walmart

That model is normally priced at $250, mind you, so if you hurry, you can save a whopping and totally unprecedented 150 bucks on a single silver colorway with no special requirements. Because this is a Walmart deal, you're naturally looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units designed specifically for the US market (and backed by a standard US warranty), but that incredibly low price somehow beats even Woot's occasional promotions for "international" models.

At the time of this writing, we're mere minutes away from the official start of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, but I can't stress enough how important it is to not let Walmart's killer offer evade you and how unlikely it is for any other major US retailer to knock a cellular-capable Galaxy Watch FE down to $99 this holiday season.

Curiously enough, the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition is currently available for $99 without 4G LTE support as well, which naturally doesn't feel like a great deal at the moment, but could well become a smart buy too if (or rather when) Walmart runs out of cellular-enabled units.

Perfect for all Android phones (whether manufactured by Samsung or any other company), this bad boy comes with an undeniably high-quality AMOLED touchscreen, a relatively compact but also stylish and robust body, and a lot of useful health monitoring tools like ECG, fall detection, advanced sleep coaching (powered by AI), and a fancy Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor for body composition measurements.

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

COMMENTS (0)

