Brilliant Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal saves you $600 weeks before Black Friday

Samsung's high-end foldable hits a new best price before Black Friday!

Close-up of a half-unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 7, showcasing the phone's thin profile.
Black Friday came early for Galaxy Z Fold 7 fans! Samsung’s most exciting book-like foldable to date has reached a new all-time low at the Samsung Store, and let us tell you — the deal is absolutely mind-blowing.

Galaxy Z Fold 7, 256GB: now $600 off

$1399 99
$1999 99
$600 off (30%)
Samsung is giving you an epic Galaxy Z Fold 7 that brings Black Friday vibes well ahead of the event. Right now, you can save a whopping $600 on the 256GB variant, slashing it to its lowest price ever! Don't miss out.
Buy at Samsung

Save $600 on the 512GB Z Fold 7

$1519 99
$2119 99
$600 off (28%)
Want more storage? No worries! Samsung's epic $600 discount is also available on the 512GB variant. The best part about this deal is that you don't have to provide a trade-in to take advantage.
Buy at Samsung

Right now, you can get the 256GB model for $1,399.99 instead of $1,999.99, while the 512GB model is going for $1,519.99. For those seeking the absolute maximum storage, the 1TB is also available for $600 off, though it still comes at a rather hefty $1,819.99.

In case you’re wondering, this promo beats everything we’ve seen so far. And here’s the real kicker: you don’t have to provide any trade-in to take advantage. Yep, no hoops, no loops — just an easy $600 off with Samsung Instant Savings.

Will it get any better than that? We don’t think so. After all, Amazon has never cut the price by more than $415, and the Samsung Store’s best sale (until now) only slashed $520 off the superb foldable. So, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment, this is it!

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 fixes all of its predecessor’s flaws. It has a wider cover display, which measures 6.5 inches and a larger 8-inch main panel. Not only have the screens grown in size, but they now deliver more natural-looking colors. And while last year’s flagship has a slightly brighter display (as you can see in our Z Fold 6 vs Z Fold 7 review), the difference is so minuscule you probably won’t even notice it.

Performance is superb as well, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. Expect blazing-fast responsiveness with everyday and demanding tasks alike. And if you’re curious about benchmark numbers, check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review for details.

Factor in a plethora of Galaxy AI features, an advanced 200MP main camera, and seven years of support, and you’ve got a foldable gem that’s hard to beat.

The best part? Samsung is now selling the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its best price ever, no trade-in required. Don’t waste time and save $600 while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova
