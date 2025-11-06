Brilliant Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal saves you $600 weeks before Black Friday
Samsung's high-end foldable hits a new best price before Black Friday!
Black Friday came early for Galaxy Z Fold 7 fans! Samsung’s most exciting book-like foldable to date has reached a new all-time low at the Samsung Store, and let us tell you — the deal is absolutely mind-blowing.
Right now, you can get the 256GB model for $1,399.99 instead of $1,999.99, while the 512GB model is going for $1,519.99. For those seeking the absolute maximum storage, the 1TB is also available for $600 off, though it still comes at a rather hefty $1,819.99.
Will it get any better than that? We don’t think so. After all, Amazon has never cut the price by more than $415, and the Samsung Store’s best sale (until now) only slashed $520 off the superb foldable. So, if you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment, this is it!
Performance is superb as well, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. Expect blazing-fast responsiveness with everyday and demanding tasks alike. And if you’re curious about benchmark numbers, check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review for details.
Factor in a plethora of Galaxy AI features, an advanced 200MP main camera, and seven years of support, and you’ve got a foldable gem that’s hard to beat.
The best part? Samsung is now selling the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its best price ever, no trade-in required. Don’t waste time and save $600 while it lasts.
In case you’re wondering, this promo beats everything we’ve seen so far. And here’s the real kicker: you don’t have to provide any trade-in to take advantage. Yep, no hoops, no loops — just an easy $600 off with Samsung Instant Savings.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 fixes all of its predecessor’s flaws. It has a wider cover display, which measures 6.5 inches and a larger 8-inch main panel. Not only have the screens grown in size, but they now deliver more natural-looking colors. And while last year’s flagship has a slightly brighter display (as you can see in our Z Fold 6 vs Z Fold 7 review), the difference is so minuscule you probably won’t even notice it.
