All of those familiar Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Ultra camera specs are now practically etched in stone

Galaxy S26 , I kept holding on to my hopes that Samsung was preparing... something of note for the sequel to the "vanilla" I don't know about you, but this question has been on my mind since the very firstfamily rebranding rumor surfaced online, and although a typically reliable leaker did recently claim that the S26 Pro name won't mean anything , I kept holding on to my hopes that Samsung was preparing... something of note for the sequel to the "vanilla" Galaxy S25









Unfortunately, those hopes are being shattered... again today, at least as far as camera specs are concerned. Based on whispers around the supply chain, it appears that the Galaxy S26 Pro will pack a triple rear-facing snapper system composed of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom while employing a single 12MP front-facing camera for selfie duties.





Galaxy S25 At least at first glance, that signals absolutely no change whatsoever from the non-Plus and non-Ultra, and alas, the same goes for the Galaxy S26 Ultra when compared to its own predecessor. That's right, the S25 Ultra's 200 + 50 + 50 + 10MP quad rear-facing camera setup is expected to go unchanged on Samsung's next super-flagship, and predictably (and disappointingly) enough, the same will reportedly be true for the 12MP single selfie snapper on the face of both of these giants.





Will you get a Galaxy S26 series phones if the camera specs are unchanged?





S26 Edge Sadly, that's almost surely not going to happen now, with theinstead being predicted to pair that aforementioned 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a main 200MP lens while obviously sticking with the same 12MP front-facing camera as its predecessors and siblings.

Don't lose all hope just yet!





If you've been following the mobile industry for more than a couple of days, you probably already know that megapixel counts are not everything. Real-world photography performance can also be improved in a number of other ways, including software optimizations (which are almost always a thing on new Galaxy flagships), and perhaps more importantly, new camera sensors.









(while retaining its megapixel count), which might explain after all (at least in part) that branding revision. While today's Korean media report doesn't go into those types of details, previous gossip has suggested that the Galaxy S26 Pro will replace the S25's primary 50MP Isocell GN3 sensor (while retaining its megapixel count), which might explain after all (at least in part) that branding revision.



Galaxy S26 Ultra as well, that's now The name of the new sensor is far from etched in stone, mind you, and while a similar change was at one point rumored for theas well, that's now unlikely to happen . Still, it's clearly far too early to know for sure that probably the best Android phone of 2026 will come with no meaningful upgrades in the camera department over the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Should you be excited about the Galaxy S26 family?





Call me an incorrigible dreamer if you want, but I think so. You should probably be cautiously excited, though, especially if you don't particularly like the Galaxy S25 , S25 Edge , and S25 Ultra for some reason.





Clearly, the three's sequels will feel extremely familiar in many ways, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions and relatively promising rumors floating around the interwebs to hope that you'll be able to pick a Galaxy S26 -series device in a lineup.



















