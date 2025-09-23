Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may hide your screen from prying eyes





One UI 8

Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped to get built-in privacy screen

We’ve already seen Galaxy S26 Ultra may debut with a Privacy Display. The idea is simple – the phone’s screen would automatically restrict visibility from side angles, keeping prying eyes away when you are out in public. We’ve already seen glimpses of what One UI 8.5 will look like , and now it seems the update is hiding a pretty big reveal: themay debut with a Privacy Display. The idea is simple – the phone’s screen would automatically restrict visibility from side angles, keeping prying eyes away when you are out in public.





This feature could set the Ultra apart



Privacy is a growing concern for a lot of people, and if Samsung really makes this a built-in feature, it could be a strong selling point. Sure, anyone can slap on a third-party privacy screen protector, but having it integrated from the jump feels more premium – and might be one of those small but important differences that set the Galaxy S26 Ultra apart from rivals.



It also plays into Samsung’s strategy of using the Ultra as the stage for its most experimental or high-end display tech. If the Privacy Display works as promised, it could give business users, travelers, and anyone who values discretion a new reason to pick Samsung over competitors.





Hoping Samsung makes it optional



Here’s the thing, though: while I get why privacy displays are useful, they can also be kind of annoying. Imagine sitting with friends and showing them photos or a video, and the person next to you just sees a dark blur – not exactly what you want from a massive, cutting-edge screen.



So hopefully, Samsung makes this a toggle rather than something that’s always on. Personally, I’d keep it off most of the time and only switch it on in crowded places. That balance would make the feature far more appealing, without taking away from the big, beautiful display the Ultra series is known for.



