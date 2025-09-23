Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may hide your screen from prying eyes
One UI 8.5 leak hints at a built-in Privacy Display.
Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung may have only just begun pushing One UI 8 worldwide, but the next update is already making headlines. Early signs of One UI 8.5 suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra could ship with a brand-new privacy-focused display.
Galaxy S26 Ultra tipped to get built-in privacy screen
We’ve already seen glimpses of what One UI 8.5 will look like, and now it seems the update is hiding a pretty big reveal: the Galaxy S26 Ultra may debut with a Privacy Display. The idea is simple – the phone’s screen would automatically restrict visibility from side angles, keeping prying eyes away when you are out in public.
One UI 8.5 code: Privacy display— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 22, 2025
Limits screen visibility from side angles to protect your privacy in public.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will almost certainly feature a smart privacy screen that sounds like magic: Flex Magic Pixel. pic.twitter.com/Me47uHwTPy
The technology behind this is said to be Flex Magic Pixel, which Samsung showed off at MWC last year. While it is possible the entire S26 series could pick it up, the Ultra model is the one insiders believe is most likely to get it, especially since Samsung is reportedly planning to make the Ultra’s screen the most advanced yet.
Yep, beyond the privacy angle, leaks claim the S26 Ultra’s panel will be brighter and thinner than the S25 Ultra’s, thanks to a new M14 material. That upgrade could mean higher brightness, less power drain, and longer panel life – basically setting a new benchmark for smartphone displays.
This feature could set the Ultra apart
Privacy is a growing concern for a lot of people, and if Samsung really makes this a built-in feature, it could be a strong selling point. Sure, anyone can slap on a third-party privacy screen protector, but having it integrated from the jump feels more premium – and might be one of those small but important differences that set the Galaxy S26 Ultra apart from rivals.
It also plays into Samsung’s strategy of using the Ultra as the stage for its most experimental or high-end display tech. If the Privacy Display works as promised, it could give business users, travelers, and anyone who values discretion a new reason to pick Samsung over competitors.
Hoping Samsung makes it optional
Here’s the thing, though: while I get why privacy displays are useful, they can also be kind of annoying. Imagine sitting with friends and showing them photos or a video, and the person next to you just sees a dark blur – not exactly what you want from a massive, cutting-edge screen.
So hopefully, Samsung makes this a toggle rather than something that’s always on. Personally, I’d keep it off most of the time and only switch it on in crowded places. That balance would make the feature far more appealing, without taking away from the big, beautiful display the Ultra series is known for.
