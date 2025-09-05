Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra





The name of the game is (still) refinement





S26 Ultra to reinvent the wheel rectangular slab and look radically different from its predecessor, then you probably don't know how Samsung typically operates. Just like the S26 Ultra is tipped to make the S25 Ultra's corners more rounded while keeping things like screen bezels virtually unchanged. If you were expecting theto reinvent therectangular slab and look radically different from its predecessor, then you probably don't know how Samsung typically operates. Just like the S25 Ultra refined the S24 Ultra 's design without completely changing its identity, theis tipped to make the S25 Ultra's corners more rounded while keeping things like screen bezels virtually unchanged.









S26 Ultra together with the S25 Ultra in remarkably high quality, I'd have guessed the former device is actually shorter and narrower than the latter, so perhaps there's an error of some sort involved here. Interestingly (and somewhat surprisingly), the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be slightly taller and wider than its already gargantuan predecessor, which is not quite what that render above suggests. Simply based on the image depicting thetogether with the S25 Ultra in remarkably high quality, I'd have guessed the former device is actually shorter and narrower than the latter, so perhaps there's an error of some sort involved here.

S26 Ultra 's corners will be even more rounded than those of the S25 Ultra, which was in turn curvier than the sharp and boxy S24 Ultra. What's pretty much guaranteed after this new leak and a couple of different rumors from the last few weeks is that Samsung's transition from boxy flagships to slightly curvier ones will continue early next year. Yes, the's corners will be even more rounded than those of the S25 Ultra, which was in turn curvier than the sharp and boxy S24 Ultra.





Do you like the Galaxy S26 Ultra design? Love it! It's... okay, I guess It could be better Nope, I liked the boxy S24 Ultra a lot more Love it! 25.93% It's... okay, I guess 20.37% It could be better 18.52% Nope, I liked the boxy S24 Ultra a lot more 35.19%





Love or hate that change from a cosmetic standpoint, you have to admit Samsung is on the right path when it comes to improving the all-day comfort and in-hand feel of its Android giants. After all, we can probably all agree that those areas are more important than a phone's shallow looks, right?

Will the S26 Ultra finally bump up the 5,000mAh battery capacity?









Although Ice Universe doesn't technically have any new info to share on that front, a Weibo post revealing the S26 Ultra's thickness in addition to its height and width is making me doubtful of an upgrade in the battery size department. Yes, this bad boy will apparently be about 0.3mm thinner than the S25 Ultra , which makes it almost impossible for Samsung to jump to 5,500 or even 5,200mAh or so cell capacity.



Recommended Stories





S26 Ultra . That's going to be especially difficult with an essentially unchanged 6.89-inch screen size, unless of course the company will switch from conventional lithium-ion to fancy new silicon-carbon battery technology, which is not even expected to happen on the Galaxy S26 Edge anymore , let alone the





Galaxy S26 Ultra is widely expected to improve on the S25 Ultra's features and capabilities, including Fortunately, there are a bunch of other areas where theis widely expected to improve on the S25 Ultra's features and capabilities, including raw power screen privacy , and camera prowess







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Score a Free iPhone 13 Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Expired